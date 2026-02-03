Here's How Many Shares of Brookfield Renewable You'd Need for $1,000 in Yearly Dividends

Key Points

Brookfield Renewable recently increased its dividend by another 5%.

The company pays the same rate across both its corporate shares and limited partnership units.

The partnership units have a lower price, enabling you to generate the same income with a lower investment.

10 stocks we like better than Brookfield Renewable ›

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP) recently hiked its quarterly dividend by another 5%. It has raised its payout by at least that rate since 2011. Suffice it to say, the company has been a very reliable income stock.

Here's a look at how many shares of the renewable energy dividend stock you'd need to buy to generate $1,000 in income each year at its new rate.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Brookfield Renewable is raising its quarterly distribution payment to $0.392 per share ($1.568 annualized). It pays the same rate across its corporate shares (BEPC) and limited partnership units (BEP). At that rate, you'd need to own 638 shares of either entity to generate $1,000 of income each year.

However, while each entity pays the same quarterly rate, they have different share prices. Brookfield Renewable Corporation's (BEPC) share price is around $42, giving it a 3.8% yield. Meanwhile, Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) is currently around $30 a share, putting its yield at 5.3%. The partnership trades at a lower price because it issues a Schedule K-1, a Federal tax form that can complicate tax filing. At those current price points, you'd currently need to invest over $26,550 into BEPC to generate $1,000 in annual dividend income compared to around $18,730 in BEP.

So, if income is your primary aim, and you don't mind the potential tax complications, Brookfield Renewable Partnership offers a lower-cost way to generate $1,000 of annual dividend income from the leading renewable energy company.

Should you buy stock in Brookfield Renewable right now?

Before you buy stock in Brookfield Renewable, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Brookfield Renewable wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $450,256!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,171,666!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 942% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 3, 2026.

Matt DiLallo has positions in Brookfield Renewable and Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable and Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.