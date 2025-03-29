Here's How Many Shares of AT&T You Should Own to Get $1,000 in Yearly Dividends

Dividend-paying stocks are hard to beat for income. If you're retired, you can use that money for your living expenses, and if you're still far from retirement, you might simply reinvest those dividends into more shares of stock -- perhaps shares that will start kicking out dividend income of their own. Dividends are a beautiful thing.

Let's say that you're looking to collect around $1,000 per year in dividends, and you're interested in investing in telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T). How many shares do you need to buy? A little simple math will get you the answer.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

AT&T was recently trading for around $27.30 per share, and it was paying out $1.11 annually in dividends per share -- in quarterly installments of $0.2775. (Most dividend payers pay quarterly.) AT&T's dividend yield -- the annual dividend sum divided by the recent share price -- was a solid 4.1%, meaning that if you bought that day, you'd receive about 4% of your purchase price in dividends each year. (Note, too, that healthy and growing dividend payers tend to hike their payouts over time, though AT&T actually shrank its dividend in 2022.)

To find out how many shares you'll need to own to collect $1,000 over the course of a year, simply divide $1,000 by that $1.11, and you'll arrive at the answer: 901. At the recent share price of $27.30, those 901 shares will cost you about $24,600.

Before you rush to buy into AT&T for its dividend, make sure you've read up on the company and are confident that it will do well. Its last earnings report, for its fourth quarter and 2024, was solid, with revenue and subscribers both increasing. The company plans to spend around $40 billion on dividends and stock buybacks in the coming three years, and a dividend increase is a possibility, too.

Should you invest $1,000 in AT&T right now?

Before you buy stock in AT&T, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and AT&T wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $672,177!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 24, 2025

Selena Maranjian has positions in AT&T. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.