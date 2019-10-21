Here's How Many Points Boeing Shaved Off the Dow on Monday

Boeing stock has dropped 4%, or $13.72, to $330.28, which would be its lowest close since August 15. As a result, it has shaved 89.34 points from the Dow today after getting downgraded at multiple firms.

Boeing stock has dropped 4%, or $13.72, to $330.28, which would be its lowest close since August 15. As a result, it has shaved 89.34 points from the Dow today after getting downgraded at multiple firms.

12:17 p.m. The stock market is having a good day, but you wouldn’t know it by looking at the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which is taking another Boeing hit.

The S&P 500 has risen 0.5% to 3000.99, while the Nasdaq Composite has gained 0.8% to 8155.43. The Dow, however, is up just 28.96 points, or 0.1%, to 26,799.16.

Boeing is the big reason for the Dow’s lackluster performance. Boeing stock has dropped 4%, or $13.72, to $330.28, which would be its lowest close since August 15. Because the Dow is price weighted, the stock’s with the highest price get the biggest positions in the benchmark, and no one else is even close to Boeing’s $300-plus price tag. As a result, it has shaved 89.34 points from the Dow today. Boeing is the 30-largest stock in the S&P 500 and not part of the Nasdaq.

Boeing, of course, is dealing with fallout from the crash of its 737 Max earlier this year, and last week’s revelations about emails and text messages, and received multiple downgrades from Wall Street analysts Monday. Amazingly, Boeing stock is still up 2.8% in 2019, though it is well off both the Dow’s 15% rise and the S&P 500’s 20% gain,

Markets Now is a quick take on what’s happening with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and other major market indexes. Don’t forget to check out the rest of Barron’s markets coverage.

Write to Ben Levisohn at Ben.Levisohn@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.