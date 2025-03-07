Here’s How Many Hours You Need To Work To Afford Groceries in Each State

The cost of groceries continues to increase, such as with egg prices jumping from an average of $4.15 per dozen in December 2024 to $4.95 in January, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Even with incomes rising, many Americans feel it’s hard to keep up, especially since those gains and price changes aren’t always evenly distributed.

In particular, grocery affordability varies significantly by state, as a study by BadCredit.org found. By analyzing a mix of government data and economic studies, BadCredit.org determined how many hours you’d need to work just to afford the average grocery haul by state, based on whether you earn the median income or minimum wage. The results show cost of living doesn’t always align with grocery affordability, as low wages might mean you have to work more than someone in a higher-cost-of-living (but higher-income) area.

In Mississippi, for example, you’d need to work over 10 hours per week on a median income just to afford an average weekly grocery bill in the state — more than anywhere else in the country. By contrast, you’d only need to work 3.65 hours in Washington D.C. to afford grocers on a median income.

That said, sometimes the scales tip the other way, such as with states like Alaska having a minimum wage of $11.91, which significantly exceeds the federal minimum of $7.25 per hour. Yet, high grocery costs mean you’d have to work more hours at minimum wage in Alaska (17.58) than in Michigan (12.58 hours), which has a minimum wage of $10.56.

Find out below the hours needed to afford weekly groceries on both median and minimum wage earnings, based on BadCredit.org’s study. Also listed are U.S. Census Bureau data on median household income, and U.S. Department of Labor data on state minimum wages to provide more specific comparison points.

Alabama

Median Household Income: $62,212

$62,212 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 7.45

7.45 Minimum Wage: $7.25

$7.25 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 20.44

Alaska

Median Household Income: $86,631

$86,631 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 7.64

7.64 Minimum Wage: $11.91

$11.91 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 17.58

Arizona

Median Household Income: $77,315

$77,315 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 7.05

7.05 Minimum Wage: $14.70

$14.70 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 11.26

Arkansas

Median Household Income: $58,700

$58,700 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 7.49

7.49 Minimum Wage: $11.00

$11.00 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 12.78

California

Median Household Income: $95,521

$95,521 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 6.81

6.81 Minimum Wage: $16.50

$16.50 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 11.05

Colorado

Median Household Income: $92,911

$92,911 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 5.75

5.75 Minimum Wage: $14.81

$14.81 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 10.37

Connecticut

Median Household Income: $91,665

$91,665 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 6.29

6.29 Minimum Wage: $16.35

$16.35 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 10.82

Delaware

Median Household Income: $81,361

$81,361 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 6.03

6.03 Minimum Wage: $15.00

$15.00 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 10.79

Florida

Median Household Income: $73,311

$73,311 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 7.52

7.52 Minimum Wage: $13.00

$13.00 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 13.57

Georgia

Median Household Income: $74,632

$74,632 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 7.75

7.75 Minimum Wage: $7.25

$7.25 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 23.38

Hawaii

Median Household Income: $95,322

$95,322 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 8.21

8.21 Minimum Wage: $14.00

$14.00 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 14.23

Idaho

Median Household Income: $74,942

$74,942 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 7.03

7.03 Minimum Wage: $7.25

$7.25 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 20.62

Illinois

Median Household Income: $80,306

$80,306 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 6.68

6.68 Minimum Wage: $15.00

$15.00 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 11.19

Indiana

Median Household Income: $69,477

$69,477 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 6.27

6.27 Minimum Wage: $7.25

$7.25 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 18.89

Iowa

Median Household Income: $71,433

$71,433 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 6.03

6.03 Minimum Wage: $7.25

$7.25 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 18.58

Kansas

Median Household Income: $70,333

$70,333 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 6.72

6.72 Minimum Wage: $7.25

$7.25 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 20.16

Kentucky

Median Household Income: $61,118

$61,118 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 7.21

7.21 Minimum Wage: $7.25

$7.25 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 20.90

Louisiana

Median Household Income: $58,229

$58,229 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 8.31

8.31 Minimum Wage: $7.25

$7.25 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 22.77

Maine

Median Household Income: $73,733

$73,733 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 5.42

5.42 Minimum Wage: $14.65

$14.65 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 8.77

Maryland

Median Household Income: $98,678

$98,678 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 5.59

5.59 Minimum Wage: $15.00

$15.00 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 10.00

Massachusetts

Median Household Income: $99,858

$99,858 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 5.59

5.59 Minimum Wage: $15.00

$15.00 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 10.87

Michigan

Median Household Income: $69,183

$69,183 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 5.76

5.76 Minimum Wage: $10.56

$10.56 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 12.58

Minnesota

Median Household Income: $85,086

$85,086 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 4.74

4.74 Minimum Wage: $11.13

$11.13 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 10.70

Mississippi

Median Household Income: $54,203

$54,203 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 10.53

10.53 Minimum Wage: $7.25

$7.25 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 26.19

Missouri

Median Household Income: $68,545

$68,545 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 5.99

5.99 Minimum Wage: $13.75

$13.75 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 10.55

Montana

Median Household Income: $70,804

$70,804 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 6.61

6.61 Minimum Wage: $10.55

$10.55 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 14.09

Nebraska

Median Household Income: $74,590

$74,590 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 6.14

6.14 Minimum Wage: $13.50

$13.50 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 11.43

Nevada

Median Household Income: $76,364

$76,364 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 7.23

7.23 Minimum Wage: $12.00

$12.00 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 12.97

New Hampshire

Median Household Income: $96,838

$96,838 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 5.19

5.19 Minimum Wage: $7.25

$7.25 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 17.20

New Jersey

Median Household Income: $99,781

$99,781 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 7.27

7.27 Minimum Wage: $15.49

$15.49 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 12.68

New Mexico

Median Household Income: $62,268

$62,268 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 7.99

7.99 Minimum Wage: $12.00

$12.00 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 13.96

New York

Median Household Income: $82,095

$82,095 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 6.45

6.45 Minimum Wage: $15.50

$15.50 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 11.75

North Carolina

Median Household Income: $70,804

$70,804 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 7.79

7.79 Minimum Wage: $7.25

$7.25 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 23.47

North Dakota

Median Household Income: $76,525

$76,525 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 6.49

6.49 Minimum Wage: $7.25

$7.25 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 21.00

Ohio

Median Household Income: $67,769

$67,769 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 6.26

6.26 Minimum Wage: $10.70

$10.70 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 13.45

Oklahoma

Median Household Income: $62,138

$62,138 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 7.61

7.61 Minimum Wage: $7.25

$7.25 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 20.92

Oregon

Median Household Income: $80,160

$80,160 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 6.04

6.04 Minimum Wage: $14.70

$14.70 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 9.88

Pennsylvania

Median Household Income: $73,824

$73,824 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 6.52

6.52 Minimum Wage: $7.25

$7.25 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 20.52

Rhode Island

Median Household Income: $84,972

$84,972 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 5.62

5.62 Minimum Wage: $15.00

$15.00 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 9.84

South Carolina

Median Household Income: $67,804

$67,804 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 8.08

8.08 Minimum Wage: $7.25

$7.25 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 22.63

South Dakota

Median Household Income: $71,810

$71,810 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 6.37

6.37 Minimum Wage: $11.50

$11.50 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 11.95

Tennessee

Median Household Income: $67,631

$67,631 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 6.65

6.65 Minimum Wage: $7.25

$7.25 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 19.31

Texas

Median Household Income: $75,780

$75,780 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 7.15

7.15 Minimum Wage: $7.25

$7.25 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 21.80

Utah

Median Household Income: $93,421

$93,421 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 5.87

5.87 Minimum Wage: $7.25

$7.25 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 18.29

Vermont

Median Household Income: $81,211

$81,211 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 5.51

5.51 Minimum Wage: $14.01

$14.01 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 9.61

Virginia

Median Household Income: $89,931

$89,931 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 6.24

6.24 Minimum Wage: $12.41

$12.41 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 12.47

Washington

Median Household Income: $94,605

$94,605 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 5.56

5.56 Minimum Wage: $16.66

$16.66 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 9.85

Washington D.C.

Median Household Income: $108,210

$108,210 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 3.65

3.65 Minimum Wage: $17.50

$17.50 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 8.47

West Virginia

Median Household Income: $55,948

$55,948 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 8.43

8.43 Minimum Wage: $8.75

$8.75 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 18.43

Wisconsin

Median Household Income: $74,631

$74,631 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 5.39

5.39 Minimum Wage: $7.25

$7.25 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 17.01

Wyoming

Median Household Income: $72,415

$72,415 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 6.59

6.59 Minimum Wage: $7.25

$7.25 Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 20.65

Note: For minimum wage data, some states have no minimum wage or a minimum wage below the federal level. Typically in those cases, the federal minimum wage of $7.25 still applies, or laws can vary by factors like business size. Also, minimum wage laws can vary by municipality, such as how some areas of New York like New York City have a minimum wage of $16.50, while other parts of the state have a minimum wage of $15.50. For simplicity’s sake, the data here includes the standard baseline state minimum wage, but in some situations the minimum might actually be higher or lower.

