Here’s How Many Hours You Need To Work To Afford Groceries in Each State

The cost of groceries continues to increase, such as with egg prices jumping from an average of $4.15 per dozen in December 2024 to $4.95 in January, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Even with incomes rising, many Americans feel it’s hard to keep up, especially since those gains and price changes aren’t always evenly distributed.
In particular, grocery affordability varies significantly by state, as a study by BadCredit.org found. By analyzing a mix of government data and economic studies, BadCredit.org determined how many hours you’d need to work just to afford the average grocery haul by state, based on whether you earn the median income or minimum wage. The results show cost of living doesn’t always align with grocery affordability, as low wages might mean you have to work more than someone in a higher-cost-of-living (but higher-income) area.
In Mississippi, for example, you’d need to work over 10 hours per week on a median income just to afford an average weekly grocery bill in the state — more than anywhere else in the country. By contrast, you’d only need to work 3.65 hours in Washington D.C. to afford grocers on a median income.
That said, sometimes the scales tip the other way, such as with states like Alaska having a minimum wage of $11.91, which significantly exceeds the federal minimum of $7.25 per hour. Yet, high grocery costs mean you’d have to work more hours at minimum wage in Alaska (17.58) than in Michigan (12.58 hours), which has a minimum wage of $10.56.
Find out below the hours needed to afford weekly groceries on both median and minimum wage earnings, based on BadCredit.org’s study. Also listed are U.S. Census Bureau data on median household income, and U.S. Department of Labor data on state minimum wages to provide more specific comparison points.
Alabama
- Median Household Income: $62,212
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 7.45
- Minimum Wage: $7.25
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 20.44
Alaska
- Median Household Income: $86,631
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 7.64
- Minimum Wage: $11.91
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 17.58
Arizona
- Median Household Income: $77,315
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 7.05
- Minimum Wage: $14.70
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 11.26
Arkansas
- Median Household Income: $58,700
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 7.49
- Minimum Wage: $11.00
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 12.78
California
- Median Household Income: $95,521
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 6.81
- Minimum Wage: $16.50
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 11.05
Colorado
- Median Household Income: $92,911
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 5.75
- Minimum Wage: $14.81
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 10.37
Connecticut
- Median Household Income: $91,665
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 6.29
- Minimum Wage: $16.35
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 10.82
Delaware
- Median Household Income: $81,361
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 6.03
- Minimum Wage: $15.00
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 10.79
Florida
- Median Household Income: $73,311
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 7.52
- Minimum Wage: $13.00
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 13.57
Georgia
- Median Household Income: $74,632
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 7.75
- Minimum Wage: $7.25
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 23.38
Hawaii
- Median Household Income: $95,322
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 8.21
- Minimum Wage: $14.00
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 14.23
Idaho
- Median Household Income: $74,942
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 7.03
- Minimum Wage: $7.25
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 20.62
Illinois
- Median Household Income: $80,306
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 6.68
- Minimum Wage: $15.00
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 11.19
Indiana
- Median Household Income: $69,477
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 6.27
- Minimum Wage: $7.25
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 18.89
Iowa
- Median Household Income: $71,433
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 6.03
- Minimum Wage: $7.25
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 18.58
Kansas
- Median Household Income: $70,333
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 6.72
- Minimum Wage: $7.25
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 20.16
Kentucky
- Median Household Income: $61,118
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 7.21
- Minimum Wage: $7.25
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 20.90
Louisiana
- Median Household Income: $58,229
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 8.31
- Minimum Wage: $7.25
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 22.77
Maine
- Median Household Income: $73,733
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 5.42
- Minimum Wage: $14.65
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 8.77
Maryland
- Median Household Income: $98,678
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 5.59
- Minimum Wage: $15.00
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 10.00
Massachusetts
- Median Household Income: $99,858
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 5.59
- Minimum Wage: $15.00
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 10.87
Michigan
- Median Household Income: $69,183
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 5.76
- Minimum Wage: $10.56
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 12.58
Minnesota
- Median Household Income: $85,086
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 4.74
- Minimum Wage: $11.13
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 10.70
Mississippi
- Median Household Income: $54,203
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 10.53
- Minimum Wage: $7.25
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 26.19
Missouri
- Median Household Income: $68,545
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 5.99
- Minimum Wage: $13.75
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 10.55
Montana
- Median Household Income: $70,804
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 6.61
- Minimum Wage: $10.55
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 14.09
Nebraska
- Median Household Income: $74,590
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 6.14
- Minimum Wage: $13.50
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 11.43
Nevada
- Median Household Income: $76,364
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 7.23
- Minimum Wage: $12.00
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 12.97
New Hampshire
- Median Household Income: $96,838
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 5.19
- Minimum Wage: $7.25
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 17.20
New Jersey
- Median Household Income: $99,781
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 7.27
- Minimum Wage: $15.49
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 12.68
New Mexico
- Median Household Income: $62,268
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 7.99
- Minimum Wage: $12.00
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 13.96
New York
- Median Household Income: $82,095
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 6.45
- Minimum Wage: $15.50
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 11.75
North Carolina
- Median Household Income: $70,804
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 7.79
- Minimum Wage: $7.25
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 23.47
North Dakota
- Median Household Income: $76,525
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 6.49
- Minimum Wage: $7.25
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 21.00
Ohio
- Median Household Income: $67,769
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 6.26
- Minimum Wage: $10.70
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 13.45
Oklahoma
- Median Household Income: $62,138
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 7.61
- Minimum Wage: $7.25
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 20.92
Oregon
- Median Household Income: $80,160
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 6.04
- Minimum Wage: $14.70
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 9.88
Pennsylvania
- Median Household Income: $73,824
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 6.52
- Minimum Wage: $7.25
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 20.52
Rhode Island
- Median Household Income: $84,972
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 5.62
- Minimum Wage: $15.00
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 9.84
South Carolina
- Median Household Income: $67,804
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 8.08
- Minimum Wage: $7.25
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 22.63
South Dakota
- Median Household Income: $71,810
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 6.37
- Minimum Wage: $11.50
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 11.95
Tennessee
- Median Household Income: $67,631
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 6.65
- Minimum Wage: $7.25
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 19.31
Texas
- Median Household Income: $75,780
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 7.15
- Minimum Wage: $7.25
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 21.80
Utah
- Median Household Income: $93,421
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 5.87
- Minimum Wage: $7.25
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 18.29
Vermont
- Median Household Income: $81,211
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 5.51
- Minimum Wage: $14.01
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 9.61
Virginia
- Median Household Income: $89,931
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 6.24
- Minimum Wage: $12.41
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 12.47
Washington
- Median Household Income: $94,605
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 5.56
- Minimum Wage: $16.66
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 9.85
Washington D.C.
- Median Household Income: $108,210
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 3.65
- Minimum Wage: $17.50
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 8.47
West Virginia
- Median Household Income: $55,948
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 8.43
- Minimum Wage: $8.75
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 18.43
Wisconsin
- Median Household Income: $74,631
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 5.39
- Minimum Wage: $7.25
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 17.01
Wyoming
- Median Household Income: $72,415
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Median Income: 6.59
- Minimum Wage: $7.25
- Hours Needed To Afford Weekly Groceries Based on Minimum Wage: 20.65
Note: For minimum wage data, some states have no minimum wage or a minimum wage below the federal level. Typically in those cases, the federal minimum wage of $7.25 still applies, or laws can vary by factors like business size. Also, minimum wage laws can vary by municipality, such as how some areas of New York like New York City have a minimum wage of $16.50, while other parts of the state have a minimum wage of $15.50. For simplicity’s sake, the data here includes the standard baseline state minimum wage, but in some situations the minimum might actually be higher or lower.
