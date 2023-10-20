Here’s How Many Billionaires And Millionaires Live In The U.S.

Instagram. TikTok. The technology and business section of every newspaper. All of these outlets feed the American public a nonstop stream of the world’s wealthiest people, from their lifestyles to their latest obsessions. And while they might seem like they’re everywhere, America’s richest are few in number.

Well, the billionaires at least. As of 2023, there are a mere 735 billionaires in the U.S. The millionaires are more plentiful—almost 22 million. But being one of America’s wealthiest won’t solve your every problem. Even billionaires struggle, which is why it’s important to chart a path toward your own definition of wealth.

At a Glance: America’s Billionaires and Millionaires

According to Forbes’ 2023 ranking of America’s wealthiest, the 400 richest people in the nation have a combined net worth of $4.5 trillion—a staggering figure considering there are 11 zeros behind those two numbers. Once you wrap your head around that number, here are some fast facts about America’s richest.

In 1983, the top spot on the Forbes list went to someone with a net worth of $2 billion. In 2023, the top spot is worth—gulp—$251 billion.

In 2000, the 20 wealthiest had a combined net worth of $450 billion. In 2023, the top 20 spots have a combined net worth of $1.875 trillion.

Of the 400 people on the Forbes list of the most wealthy in America, only 60 are women. Alice Walton of the Walmart empire ranks the highest.

As of 2022, most of America’s millionaires are between 60 and 79 years old. This hasn’t changed much in 2023.

If you’re looking for Donald Trump among the country’s wealthiest, keep looking. He dropped off the Forbes list in 2023.

New Jersey boasts the most millionaires—nearly 10% of residents pass the million-dollar net worth mark.

Private schools? Meh. More than 60% of millionaires graduated from state or public colleges and universities.

And despite the top-end of wealth growing by leaps and bounds, Stash Graham, managing director and chief investment officer with Graham Capital Wealth Management, says that those flush with cash are still coming to grips with the impact of ever-increasing prices.

“We had a retired, high net-worth client who wanted to provide their grandson with the same private education they offered their son at the same prep school in Florida,” says Graham. “They lamented that current tuition was four times more expensive than it was 25 years ago when their son first attended.”

Perhaps this is a way that the “rest of us” can relate to those with wealth among “the best of us.”

America’s Best-Known Billionaires

Now it’s time to name the who’s who in American billionaires. Do we even need to say that Elon Musk rings in as the nation’s wealthiest person for 2023?

With a net worth of $251 billion—you know, give or take a billion on any given day—Musk has hung onto the top spot despite a baffling series of financial, social and political missteps. What’s more, he’s worth $90 billion more than Jeff Bezos of Amazon fame and fortune.

Additional billionaire elites in America include:

Larry Ellison of Oracle, worth a jaw-dropping $158 billion

of Oracle, worth a jaw-dropping $158 billion Good ol’ Warren Buffet , still in the top five at $121 billion

, still in the top five at $121 billion Bill Gates , with a nothing-to-turn-your-nose-up-at $111 billion

, with a nothing-to-turn-your-nose-up-at $111 billion Mark Zuckerberg, clocking in at a quite plentiful $106 billion

While 735 billionaires might seem like a lot, that’s a figure on par with the graduating class size of some American high schools. But they’re outnumbered by far—and rightly so—by the good public servants who investigate America’s dearly departed; there are over 1,900 medical examiners in the U.S.

America’s Best-Known Millionaires

Here’s the truth about America’s millionaires: You might be living next door to one. They’re much more plentiful in number and can run the gamut from your favorite social media influencer to the manager one cubicle over from you who started saving for retirement at 22.

America, however, is home to 40% of the world’s millionaires, including well-known members of the club like:

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock —$800 million

—$800 million Dolly Parton —$650 million

—$650 million J.Lo —$400 million

—$400 million Channing Tatum —$80 million

—$80 million Mindy Kaling —$35 million

—$35 million Zendaya —$20 million

—$20 million Angela Bassett —$25 million

—$25 million Awkwafina—$8 million

Why It’s Not All Roses for America’s Wealthiest

While it might seem like making a “best of” list for the world’s wealthiest would be a one-way ticket to Easy Street, Jon Foster, CEO of Angeles Wealth Management, says that a pile of money comes with its fair share of challenges.

Wealth Guilt Is Real

Foster says that it might seem unfathomable to many, but children inheriting massive sums of wealth can experience feelings of guilt. They might think they don’t deserve the money, or there might even be other issues coming into play as well.

“Often, the way mom and dad made their money does not resonate with the NextGen,” Foster says. “Value systems can change across generations.”

In situations like these Foster says that wealth managers play a critical role in making an inheritance from a previous generation match the new generation’s goals. They can build investment strategies and philanthropy programs that help the newly wealthy put their money to work in new ways.

Surprised by the ‘Law of Subtract and Divide’

“Children of wealthy parents often assume that the lifestyle they lead may go on forever,” Foster says. Unfortunately, there’s often a rude awakening when a parent dies and it’s time to distribute their assets. This is where the “law of subtract and divide” comes into play.

“If you are one of three children, upon your parent’s death, you subtract the estate tax due, then divide by three,” he says.

Suddenly, the kids have less money than they might’ve planned and must invest and spend wisely to build back up what “subtract-and-divide” took away if they want to continue a more luxurious lifestyle. And failing to make these adjustments can have disastrous consequences, including a quick trip to rock bottom.

“This is why some wealthy families may go ‘shirtsleeves to shirtsleeves’ in just a few generations,” says Foster.

It’s All About Tax Efficiency

If you thought tax time each year was the ultimate annual struggle, the uber-wealthy have to deal with taxes almost daily. Someone might make a ton from their phenomenal tech company, but Foster says these moguls are more concerned with what they get to keep after taxes. And this means an entirely different approach to investing.

“If you are in the highest tax bracket, which for residents of high tax states could be north of 50% on incremental ordinary income or short-term capital gains, a 10% fully taxable return may only be worth 5% net to you,” he says.

So unlike everyday investors who may buy and sell investments as-needed, the richest of the rich typically need to seek out investments they may never have to sell since realizing returns can be overly punitive.

Building Wealth Your Way

It’s easy to look at these millionaires and billionaires and think, “I’ll never be someone who’s considered ‘wealthy.’” You might want to tell that thought to have a seat on the sidelines. That’s because “wealth” is all about what you value most.

For instance, say you dream of spending your second act traveling the world. In this case, your idea of wealth is having enough to fund your travel goals and daily lifestyle in retirement. While it’s not billions in the bank, it’s plenty to fill your photo album with once-in-a-lifetime shots and unforgettable experiences.

Perhaps your idea of wealth is building a legacy that will help you support a charitable cause near and dear to your heart. A financial advisor can help you build a plan so that your finances include modest tax-free distributions from your individual retirement account to the charity of your choice.

The most important thing to remember about wealth is that it’s up to you to define. No matter how much you have in the bank, you can be truly wealthy when you have enough to accomplish the goals you find the most important. And if that’s an afternoon spent in a rocking chair on the front porch of a home you’ll pass onto your kids—guess what? You’re wealthy.

