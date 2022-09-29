Here's How Levi Strauss (LEVI) Looks Just Ahead of Q3 Earnings

Levi Strauss & Co. LEVI is likely to register top-line growth year over year when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on Oct 6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues stands at $1,624 million, which indicates an improvement of about 7.9% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s tally.



However, the bottom line is likely to decrease from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading. Although the consensus estimate for quarterly earnings has been stable over the past 30 days at 37 cents, the same suggests a plunge of 22.9% from the year-earlier fiscal quarter’s actuals.



A glimpse of LEVI’s performance over the trailing four quarters shows that it delivered an earnings surprise of 16.1%, on average. In the last reported quarter, Levi Strauss’ earnings beat the consensus mark by 26.1%.

Key Factors to Note

Levi Strauss is benefiting from its robust omnichannel initiatives and brand strength. LEVI continuously strengthens its omnichannel capabilities, including Buy Online, Pick-up In Store, line-queuing, same-day delivery, mobile checkout and return capabilities comprising contactless returns. Gains from e-commerce, direct-to-consumer and wholesale channels might have boosted LEVI’s top-line performance in the fiscal third quarter. Also, demand across a diversified portfolio, strategic price increases and the launch of innovative products are likely to have benefited Levi Strauss’ top line.



The aforementioned factors buoy investors’ optimism on the stock. However, the challenging economic backdrop, including the supply-chain bottlenecks and inflationary pressures, remains a concern. On its lastearnings call management had expected deleveraged SG&A expenses for the fiscal third quarter. These factors might have hurt LEVI’s bottom line in the quarter under review.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Levi Strauss this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Levi Strauss has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%, making surprise prediction difficult.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are three companies worth considering as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:



Ulta Beauty ULTA currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.22% and a Zacks Rank #1. It is likely to register a bottom-line improvement year over year when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $4.06 suggests an improvement of 3.1% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s actuals.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Ulta Beauty's top line is expected to rise from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported number. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues stands at $2.18 billion, which indicates an improvement of 9.5% from the figure reported in the prior-year fiscal quarter. ULTA has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 32.8%, on average.



lululemon LULU currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.06% and a Zacks Rank #2. LULU is likely to register a bottom-line increase year over year when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $1.95 shows a rise of 20.4% from the year-earlier fiscal quarter’s level.



Lululemon’s top line is expected to rise from the year-earlier fiscal period’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues stands at $1.80 billion, which indicates an improvement of 24.1% from the figure reported in the prior-year fiscal quarter. LULU has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.4%, on average.



Dollar Tree DLTR currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.29% and a Zacks Rank of 3. DLTR is likely to register an increase year over year in the bottom line when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has been stable over the past 30 days at $1.16 per share. The consensus mark for DLTR's earnings per share suggests 20.8% growth from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported number.



Dollar Tree’s top line is expected to have risen from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s finals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $6.83 billion, which suggests a rise of 6.5% from the figure reported in the prior-year fiscal quarter. DLTR delivered an earnings beat of 8.6%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

FREE Report: The Metaverse is Exploding! Don’t You Want to Cash In?

Rising gas prices. The war in Ukraine. America's recession. Inflation. It's no wonder why the metaverse is so popular and growing every day. Becoming Spider Man and fighting Darth Vader is infinitely more appealing than spending over $5 per gallon at the pump. And that appeal is why the metaverse can provide such massive gains for investors. But do you know where to look? Do you know which metaverse stocks to buy and which to avoid? In a new FREE report from Zacks' leading stock specialist, we reveal how you could profit from the internet’s next evolution. Even though the popularity of the metaverse is spreading like wildfire, investors like you can still get in on the ground floor and cash in. Don't miss your chance to get your piece of this innovative $30 trillion opportunity - FREE.>>Yes, I want to know the top metaverse stocks for 2022>>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA): Free Stock Analysis Report



lululemon athletica inc. (LULU): Free Stock Analysis Report



Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.