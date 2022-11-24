Here's How Lands' End (LE) is Poised Ahead of Q3 Earnings

Lands' End, Inc. LE is likely to witness an increase in the top line from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers on Dec 1, before the market opens. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $384.8 million, suggesting a 2.4% improvement from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported figure.



However, the bottom line is expected to decline from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported number. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings is currently pegged at 7 cents, indicating a 68.2% plunge from the year-ago fiscal period’s tally. The consensus estimate has been stable over the past 30 days.



This clothing, accessories, footwear and home products retailer has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.8%, on average.

Key Factors to Note

Lands' End’s results for the fiscal third quarter might benefit from its global e-commerce business and brand strength. We note that enhanced data analytics capabilities and improved inventory management are encouraging. LE’s consumer-centric approach, product initiatives, technological advancements and brand awareness are other positives.



In addition, strength in the LE’s Outfitters business, driven by stellar demand across school uniform households, might have been a contributing factor. All the aforesaid tailwinds are most likely to have driven LE’s sales performance during the fiscal quarter under review. On its lastearnings call management had projected net revenues of $375-$390 million for the fiscal third quarter.



However, we cannot ignore the impacts of operating in a challenging environment comprising inflationary pressures, evolving customer-spending behaviors and ongoing supply-chain cost pressures. These along with any deleverage in selling and administrative expenses and other costs might have hurt Lands' End’s profitability in the fiscal quarter under review.



Lands’ End envisioned earnings per share of 3-12 cents and an adjusted EBITDA of $20-$24 million for the fiscal third quarter. This guidance assumes an incremental $9 million transportation expenses stemming from the supply-chain bottlenecks.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Lands' End this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here, as elaborated below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Lands' End, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Lands' End, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Lands' End, Inc. Quote

Although Lands' End carries a Zacks Rank #3, its Earnings ESP of 0.00% makes surprise prediction difficult.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are three companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:



lululemon athletica LULU currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.91% and a Zacks Rank #2. LULU is likely to register an increase in the bottom line from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has been stable at $1.95 per share over the past 30 days, suggesting 20.4% growth from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported number. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



lululemon athletica’s top line is expected to rise from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported number. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.80 billion, suggesting a 24.4% rise from the figure reported in the prior-year fiscal quarter. LULU delivered an earnings beat of 10.4%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Dollar General DG has an Earnings ESP of +1.58% and a Zacks Rank #2, currently. DG is likely to register top-line growth from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s tally in its third-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $9.43 billion, suggesting 10.7% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year fiscal quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dollar General’s earnings in the fiscal third quarter is pegged at $2.55 per share, suggesting 22.6% growth from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s tally. The consensus mark has increased a penny in the past 30 days. DG delivered an earnings beat of 2.2%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Dollar Tree DLTR has an Earnings ESP of +6.57% and a Zacks Rank of 3, currently. DLTR is likely to register top-line growth from the year-earlier fiscal quarter’s actuals when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $6.83 billion, suggesting 6.5% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year fiscal quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dollar Tree’s earnings in the fiscal third quarter is pegged at $1.16 per share, suggesting 20.8% growth from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s tally. The consensus mark has been stable in the past 30 days. DLTR delivered an earnings beat of 8.6%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



