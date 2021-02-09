Here's How Kimco (KIM) is Placed Ahead of Q4 Earnings

Kimco Realty Corporation KIM is slated to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 results on Feb 11, before the market opens. The company’s quarterly results might display year-over-year declines in revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share.



In the last reported quarter, this Jericho, NY-based retail real estate investment trust (REIT) posted a negative surprise of 3.85% in terms of FFO per share. Results reflected a decline in same-property net operating income (NOI), mainly affected by a charge for potentially uncollectible accounts receivable. The company also witnessed a contraction in occupancy due to tenant bankruptcies.



Factors at Play

The retail real estate market had already been battling dwindling traffic issues, store closures and retailer bankruptcies, and the pandemic has only further aggravated its woes. However, per a report from CBRE Group CBRE, solid holiday spending helped total retail sales in the fourth quarter, which remained above the first-quarter 2020 pre-pandemic level. In fact, the immunization process roll-out and the additional fiscal stimulus have boosted consumer sentiment.



Retail sales grew 3.9% year on year in the December-end quarter to $1.64 trillion. Though non-store retailers have been witnessing decent sales activity, this holiday season saw higher-than-expected physical store shopping, which is encouraging for the retail real estate market.



The total retail availability rate remained sequentially unchanged at 6.6% in the fourth quarter but expanded 40 basis points year on year thanks to the pandemic. Particularly, the power center segment reported the largest increase year on year. Moreover, rates have varied widely in terms of geography, with the suburban areas and tier II cities outperforming higher density urban areas.



Net absorption of 7.1 million square feet in the fourth quarter marked the first quarterly gain since the outbreak of the global health crisis in the January-March quarter of 2020. Except power centers, every property type recorded positive net absorption. Amid significant e-commerce penetration and store closures, power centers have been affected as well. However, total retail completions plummeted nearly 60% year on year during the fourth quarter due to the COVID-associated restrictions.



Considering Kimco, we note that this retail REIT enjoys ownership of high-quality assets, concentrated in the top major metro markets, which offer several growth levers. Apart from these, having a grocery component has been the saving grace of retail REITs amid these uncertain times, and for Kimco, a significant chunk of its annual base rent comes from grocery-anchored centers. Its curbside pick-up program is likely to have aided the company’s performance during the fourth quarter.



Nonetheless, Kimco, too, is not immune to store closures and retailer bankruptcies. The choppy retail real estate environment is likely to have curbed its growth momentum in the to-be-reported quarter, as secular industry headwinds continue dampening industry fundamentals. Further, rent relief and deferral requests from its tenants might have hurt revenue growth.



Nevertheless, with the reopening of additional tenants, the company is likely to have witnessed better rent collections and a lesser need for rent deferral agreements.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kimco’s quarterly revenues is currently pinned at $271.2 million, calling for an 8.4% decline from the prior-year quarter.



In addition to the above, Kimco’s activities during the fourth quarter were inadequate to gain analyst confidence. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of 30 cents for quarterly FFO per share remained unrevised over the past month. The figure also calls for a decline of 18.9%, year over year.



For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FFO per share has remained unchanged at $1.16 over the past month. The figure also indicates a 21.1% decline year on year. Revenues are projected to decline 6.3% year on year to $1.09 billion.

Here is what our quantitative model predicts:

Our proven model does not conclusively predict a positive surprise in terms of FFO per share for Kimco this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of a FFO beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Kimco currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of -3.33%.

