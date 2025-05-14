Here’s How Kevin O’Leary Defines the American Dream in 2025 — Not Everyone Will Agree

People have different ideas of success and what it means to “make it.” Historically, the U.S. has been seen as the land of opportunity, where anyone can succeed and make serious money if they put their mind to it.

However, the idea of the American Dream has changed, and different people have spoken up about the state of it over time, including Kevin O’Leary, a well-known businessman and TV personality.

GOBankingRates broke down his take on the American dream in 2025, and why some people disagree with his viewpoint.

What Is the American Dream?

In the past, if you asked people what the American Dream is, you’d often get an answer with a family, a car, a dog and a house with a white picket fence. Another definition: People in the U.S. have an opportunity to be successful by working hard.

While some in the U.S. may take it for granted, authoritarian governments, caste systems, corruption and bad economies have limited the success of citizens in other countries despite how hard they work. This has led many to view the U.S. as the land of opportunity, where anyone can become successful based on their effort and determination alone.

However, the idea of the American Dream has shifted and is causing some discussion. O’Leary recently made an appearance on CNN and got into a heated back-and-forth about the state of the American Dream.

According to O’Leary, America’s opportunity is the country’s top export, and it involves people succeeding in gaining wealth. A panelist pushed back, saying the American Dream isn’t just about becoming filthy rich and can also be about starting a family or building a strong community. O’Leary vehemently disagreed, saying those words tainted the American Dream itself.

How the American Dream Has Changed

In O’Leary’s opinion, the American Dream is about getting rich, but it wasn’t always like that.

Apollo 11 moon mission pilot Buzz Aldrin gave his two cents about how the American Dream has changed years after being in space. He explained that the dream used to center around succeeding in a field you’re passionate about, whether that be becoming a doctor, painter or chemist. However, he now agrees with O’Leary’s opinion that it has become more about the pursuit of money and getting rich.

Part of this change is likely due to the higher cost of living. For example, between 2019 and 2024, the cost of renting rose 31%, per Rentec Direct, and housing prices increased 37.5%, according to Realtor.com. Because it has become more expensive to live comfortably, the American Dream has become less about being successful in your preferred field and more about making as much money as possible, as Aldrin stated.

Even with the changes, the U.S. remains a prime destination for becoming financially secure. Warren Buffett, one of the most successful investors, recently said in a meeting that the U.S. still has the best investment opportunities in the world, per Reuters. This means even though there are challenges in the U.S., the new dream to get rich is still attainable.

