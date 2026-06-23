Here's How IonQ's Near-Term Growth Faces Risk From Costs and Execution

IonQ’s IONQ expenses are growing faster than its revenues as the company continues to invest heavily in developing new technologies and expanding its platform. In the first quarter of 2026, IonQ reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of $96.8 million.

The company expects a full-year adjusted EBITDA loss of $310-$330 million as it continues investing in research and business growth. Since IonQ is currently prioritizing investment over profitability, its valuation depends heavily on its ability to sustain revenue growth and eventually generate sufficient returns to offset these costs.

The investment outlook for IonQ depends heavily on the company’s ability to execute its technology and product roadmap. Management aims to deliver a functional 256-qubit system by the fourth quarter of 2026 and is pursuing a chip-based architecture to achieve this goal.

Any delay in development or commercialization could hinder customer adoption and prolong sales cycles. Given that IonQ’s growth strategy relies on continued improvements in speed, reliability, and scalability, the successful execution of its technology roadmap remains a key investment risk.

While large platform deals can expand contract value and scope, they may also result in longer sales cycles and implementation periods. Remaining performance obligations increased to $470 million as of March 31, 2026, improving multi-quarter visibility. However, it does not convert cleanly into near-term revenues because delivery schedules and performance obligations vary by contract.

These factors can cause quarterly revenue fluctuations, making it difficult for investors to assess the company’s near-term growth trajectory based on any single quarter's results.

Peer Update

D-Wave Quantum QBTS revenue mix still depends on the timing of larger contracts and system deliveries. This setup can drive quarter-to-quarter volatility, causing reported revenues to lag even when underlying bookings continue to grow.

QBTS expects R&D, G&A, and sales and marketing expense to increase in absolute terms over the foreseeable future as the company invests in enhancing annealing performance, gate-model development and broader go-to-market coverage. Losses can widen if revenue conversion from large deals slips or if system deliveries shift.

Rigetti’s RGTI revenue profile is driven by the timing of system deliveries and government-funded project milestones, which can create uneven quarterly results. Rigetti continues to operate with a high fixed-cost structure as it funds fabrication, engineering headcount, and system integration needed to advance the roadmap.

In the first quarter of 2026, total operating expenses were $27.3 million and loss from operations increased to $25.9 million from $21.6 million. Even with a sizable balance sheet, this spend profile can keep operating losses elevated while the RGTI business is still scaling.

IONQ’s Price Performance

Over the past year, IONQ’s shares have gained 41.7% compared with the industry’s 256.4% growth.

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Expensive Valuation

IonQ currently trades at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) of 66.17X compared with the industry median of 4.36X.

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IONQ Stock Estimate Trend

In the past 30 days, its loss per share estimate for 2026 has remained unchanged at $1.04.

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IonQ currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.