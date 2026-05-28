Here's How IonQ's Expanding Commercial Traction Is Driving Its 2026 Outlook

In the first quarter, IonQ IONQ delivered robust revenue growth of 755% year over year, driven by strong demand for its industry-leading quantum computing systems and the growing commercial traction of its broader quantum platform. The company’s performance was supported by increasing global sales of quantum computing systems, rising high-margin cloud utilization and expanding application-layer partnerships with enterprise customers.

Driven by this momentum, IonQ raised its full-year revenue guidance to $260-$270 million, up from its previous forecast of $225–$245 million. For the full year, the company expects organic revenue growth of more than 100% year over year, while remaining performance obligations rise to $470 million, highlighting strong future demand and an expanding customer pipeline.

Despite its rapid growth, IonQ continues to face meaningful risks. The company remains unprofitable as it invests heavily in R&D expansion. In addition, execution challenges persist around scaling fault-tolerant quantum systems and successfully converting its growing backlog into sustainable, recurring revenues.

Peer Update

In the first quarter, D-Wave Quantum QBTS reported bookings growth of nearly 1,994% year over year, while remaining performance obligations surged 563%. D-Wave Quantum is the only quantum computing company developing both annealing and gate-model systems, positioning it to address the broader quantum computing market. Several Forbes Global 2000 companies rely on its technology to solve complex operational challenges. The company’s dual-rail gate-model technology is a key differentiator, combining superconducting speed, high-performance fidelity and a scalable architecture that could strengthen its long-term competitive position.

Still, risks remain, including revenue volatility tied to large system deals, elevated operating expenses and execution challenges associated with scaling both annealing and gate-model platforms.

In the first quarter of 2026, Quantum Computing or “QCi” QUBT reported revenues of $3.70 million, up sharply from $39,000 a year earlier, driven mainly by its acquisitions of LSI and NuCrypt. Excluding the LSI and NuCrypt contributions, QCi revenues increased to $204,000 primarily driven by deliveries of foundry orders and work on an R&D subcontract for NASA. The company also made progress in advancing its photonics and quantum technology roadmap, strengthening its position in low-power, room-temperature computing solutions while expanding its commercial momentum and scalable manufacturing capabilities.

Yet, risks persist, as the company remains unprofitable while continuing to invest heavily in R&D expansion.

IONQ’s Price Performance

Over the past year, IONQ’s shares have gained 37.5% compared with the industry’s 250.4% growth. The S&P 500 composite has grown 31.8% in the same period.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Expensive Valuation

IonQ currently trades at a forward 12-month Price-to-Sales (P/S) of 76.51X compared with the industry median of 4.16X.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

IONQ Stock Estimate Trend

In the past 30 days, its loss per share estimate for 2026 has moved south to $1.02.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

IonQ stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.