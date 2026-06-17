Here's How IonQ's Commercialization and Cost Discipline Drive Growth

IonQ’s IONQ growth strategy is supported by commercialization milestones and cost efficiency efforts. The company targets an operational 256-qubit system later in 2026. IonQ presold its first chip-based 256-qubit system and completed key tape-out milestones, which helped anchor multi-year customer deployments that can span system generations. This supports a forward-looking view that revenue growth will be driven by repeatable deployments and upgrades as the installed base expands, rather than by any single quarter's shipments.

IonQ continues to emphasize manufacturability and cost efficiency as core goals of its roadmap. It maintained a bill-of-materials target under $30 million for a future fault-tolerant system in 2025. The pending SkyWater transaction is positioned as an extension of this strategy, adding trusted onshore capacity, faster wafer iteration and more parallel prototyping, while maintaining a merchant foundry model.

Yet, IonQ’s revenue ramp continues to run ahead of operating leverage as the company funds a broad roadmap and platform buildout. In the first quarter of 2026, adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $96.8 million and management reaffirmed full-year adjusted EBITDA loss guidance of $310 million to $330 million as R&D and commercial investments continue.

Peer Update

Rigetti RGTI refined its roadmap in the first quarter of 2026, driven by a disciplined and execution-focused path toward quantum advantage. Rigetti continues to aim for its next key milestone of delivering a 150-plus qubit system with approximately 99.7% median two-qubit fidelity around the end of 2026, with chiplet architecture remaining central to scaling.

Beyond that, it is targeting a 1,000-plus qubit system with 99.8% fidelity by or around the end of 2027, positioning it within reach of commercially meaningful quantum advantage. Importantly, the roadmap is supported by Rigetti’s existing Fab 1 facility, which is believed to be sufficient to reach the quantum advantage milestone without near-term expansion.

D-Wave Quantum QBTS is extending its product set into gate-model computing following the Quantum Circuits acquisition in January 2026. Management highlighted dual-rail qubits with built-in error detection and on-chip cryogenic control as key elements of its gate-model approach.

QBTS is targeting roughly 175 physical qubits by the end of 2028 to demonstrate error correction and logical operations, then 10 logical qubits by 2030 and 100 logical qubits by the end of 2032. Commercial momentum carried into the first quarter of 2026.

D-Wave highlighted that sales opportunity pipeline and average potential deal size more than doubled sequentially and it now expects 2 to 3 system deals per year with delivery of at least 2 systems in 2026.

IONQ’s Price Performance

Over the past year, IONQ’s shares have gained 47.4% compared with the industry’s 259.8% growth.

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Expensive Valuation

IonQ currently trades at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) of 64.05X compared with the industry median of 4.36X.

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IONQ Stock Estimate Trend

In the past 30 days, its loss per share estimate for 2026 has moved south to $1.04.

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IonQ stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.