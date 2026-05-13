Here's How IonQ Could Transform a $1,000 Investment Into $10,000 in 10 Years

Key Points

IonQ's technology has advantages when it comes to providing quantum computing accuracy.

McKinsey and Company forecasts the quantum computing market could be worth $72 billion by 2035.

10 stocks we like better than IonQ ›

Saying a stock can 10x in a decade is one thing; actually showing the path to how it could be done is another. I think it's important to understand how a company could become that type of top-performing stock, and for IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), it seems to be pretty clear-cut: It would have to become one of the primary quantum computing unit suppliers. If it can achieve that, then I think monster returns are in its future.

But what would the road map for it to get there look like?

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IonQ has leading technology

Quantum computing is still a nascent technology, and there are several hurdles that its developers must overcome to make it suitable for mainstream use. The biggest is its accuracy, or rather, its lack of it. Because qubits -- the fundamental units for storing and processing data in quantum computers -- are incredibly sensitive to outside interference, it's relatively common for their final states in any calculation to get flipped incorrectly. What should be a 1 becomes a 0, or vice versa, and the whole computational result can be compromised. Discerning what is an effect of interference and what is actual data can be tricky, making accurate quantum computing difficult to achieve. There are a handful of error reduction and error correction techniques that are being pursued, but some require specific computing architectures.

IonQ has taken a different path in the quantum computing industry than most: It is focused on building its systems around trapped-ion qubits, a format that sacrifices faster processing speeds for greater accuracy. This may be the decision that gets it to commercial relevance sooner than many of its peers, but it will be some time before we find out if that's the case. Even with IonQ's world-leading accuracy, its quantum computers are still not accurate enough for many commercial applications yet.

The consultants at McKinsey & Company estimate that quantum computing will be a $72 billion market opportunity by 2035. It's highly unlikely that IonQ will capture all -- or even most -- of that. But it wouldn't need to in order to turn a $1,000 investment now into a $10,000 position by 2035.

Right now, IonQ has a $19.3 billion market cap. So, to 10x, it must reach a $193 billion market cap. If we assume that the market will assign an earnings multiple of 30 to IonQ's stock, it would require $6.43 billion in net income to justify that valuation. If IonQ can operate with a 30% net income margin, that would require $21.4 billion in revenue.

That's about 30% of the total market opportunity McKinsey & Company projects, so IonQ would need to be quite dominant in the space to hit that target. Time will tell how much of the market prefers a more accurate, but slower, quantum computer, but if it's a large fraction, then IonQ could easily provide a 10x return over the next decade.

Should you buy stock in IonQ right now?

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Keithen Drury has positions in IonQ. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends IonQ. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.