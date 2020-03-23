Here's How Investors Will Know The Market Is About to Bottom, Goldman Says

The coronavirus-driven global recession will be deeper than the financial crisis and the market response has yet to become “excessive,” Goldman Sachs says.

The coronavirus-driven global recession will be deeper than the financial crisis and the market response has yet to become “excessive,” Goldman Sachs said on Monday.

The investment bank’s economics research team, led by Kamakshya Trivedi, said investors should stay cautious and defensively positioned in risk assets.

Despite the Federal Reserve announcing unlimited quantitative easing and several new lending programs on Monday, U.S. stocks fell at the open, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping 1.5%. European stocks also tumbled, following Asian markets overnight.

Goldman analysts said a temporary bounce could happen at any time, given the almost daily policy support, but that the conditions needed for a market bottom had not yet been met.

“But it is also easier to imagine how those conditions might be met in the weeks ahead than it was even a week or two ago,” they added.

A stabilization or flattening of the infection rate in the U.S. and Europe and visibility on the depth and duration of disruptions to the economy were two crucial conditions needed for markets to bottom. They added that “sufficiently large global stimulus” and mitigation of funding and liquidity stresses were also needed, as well as “deep undervaluation” across major assets.

U.S stock futures hit limit down — plunging 5% — late on Sunday as the $1 trillion-plus coronavirus economic aid bill was blocked by the Democrats. But futures rebounded rapidly early on Monday after the Fed’s dramatic intervention. However, U.S. stocks fell at the open. European stocks made gains following the Fed’s intervention but the pan-European Stoxx 600 index remained 2.7% down. The number of global coronavirus cases continued to rise with more countries taking stricter measures to fight the pandemic.

