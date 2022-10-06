Here's How Investors Can Find Strong Finance Stocks with the Zacks ESP Screener

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Allstate?

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. Allstate (ALL) earns a #3 (Hold) 27 days from its next quarterly earnings release on November 2, 2022, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.62 a share.

ALL has an Earnings ESP figure of +29.67%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $0.62 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.47. Allstate is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

ALL is part of a big group of Finance stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Iron Mountain (IRM) as well.

Slated to report earnings on November 3, 2022, Iron Mountain holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $0.98 a share 28 days from its next quarterly update.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Iron Mountain is $0.96, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +1.66%.

ALL and IRM's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

