Here's How Investors Can Find Strong Finance Stocks with the Zacks ESP Screener

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Public Storage?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Public Storage (PSA) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $4.10 a share six days away from its upcoming earnings release on November 1, 2022.

By taking the percentage difference between the $4.10 Most Accurate Estimate and the $4.05 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Public Storage has an Earnings ESP of +1.34%. Investors should also know that PSA is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

PSA is one of just a large database of Finance stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Bank OZK (OZK).

Slated to report earnings on January 19, 2023, Bank OZK holds a #2 (Buy) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $1.34 a share 85 days from its next quarterly update.

For Bank OZK, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31 is +2.68%.

PSA and OZK's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

