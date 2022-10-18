Here's How Investors Can Find Strong Consumer Discretionary Stocks with the Zacks ESP Screener

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Comcast?

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. Comcast (CMCSA) earns a #3 (Hold) nine days from its next quarterly earnings release on October 27, 2022, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.91 a share.

By taking the percentage difference between the $0.91 Most Accurate Estimate and the $0.89 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Comcast has an Earnings ESP of +3.04%. Investors should also know that CMCSA is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

CMCSA is just one of a large group of Consumer Discretionary stocks with a positive ESP figure. Under Armour (UAA) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Under Armour is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on November 1, 2022. UAA's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.17 a share 14 days from its next earnings release.

Under Armour's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +3.31% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.16.

CMCSA and UAA's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported

Use the Zacks Earnings ESP Filter to turn up stocks with the highest probability of positively, or negatively, surprising to buy or sell before they're reported for profitable earnings season trading.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Under Armour, Inc. (UAA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Zacks Investment Research

