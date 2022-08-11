Here's How Investors Can Find Strong Consumer Discretionary Stocks with the Zacks ESP Screener

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider BJ's Wholesale Club?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.96 a share, just seven days from its upcoming earnings release on August 18, 2022.

BJ has an Earnings ESP figure of +17.79%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $0.96 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.82. BJ's Wholesale Club is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

BJ is part of a big group of Consumer Discretionary stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Sirius XM (SIRI) as well.

Slated to report earnings on October 27, 2022, Sirius XM holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $0.08 a share 77 days from its next quarterly update.

Sirius XM's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +1.01% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, BJ and SIRI could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported

Use the Zacks Earnings ESP Filter to turn up stocks with the highest probability of positively, or negatively, surprising to buy or sell before they're reported for profitable earnings season trading. Check it out here >>

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.