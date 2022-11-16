Here's How Investors Can Find Strong Computer and Technology Stocks with the Zacks ESP Screener

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider SentinelOne?

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. SentinelOne (S) earns a #3 (Hold) 20 days from its next quarterly earnings release on December 6, 2022, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at -$0.21 a share.

SentinelOne's Earnings ESP sits at +3.82%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the -$0.21 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of -$0.22. S is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

S is part of a big group of Computer and Technology stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Etsy (ETSY) as well.

Etsy, which is readying to report earnings on February 23, 2023, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $0.95 a share, and ETSY is 99 days out from its next earnings report.

For Etsy, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.87 is +9.06%.

S and ETSY's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.