Here's How Investors Can Find Strong Computer and Technology Stocks with the Zacks ESP Screener

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider RingCentral?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. RingCentral (RNG) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.52 a share, just two days from its upcoming earnings release on November 9, 2022.

RNG has an Earnings ESP figure of +2.74%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $0.52 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.51. RingCentral is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

RNG is part of a big group of Computer and Technology stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at HubSpot (HUBS) as well.

HubSpot, which is readying to report earnings on February 9, 2023, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $0.80 a share, and HUBS is 94 days out from its next earnings report.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HubSpot is $0.80, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +0.38%.

RNG and HUBS' positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

