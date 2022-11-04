Here's How Investors Can Find Strong Computer and Technology Stocks with the Zacks ESP Screener

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Lyft?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Lyft (LYFT) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.10 a share, just three days from its upcoming earnings release on November 7, 2022.

By taking the percentage difference between the $0.10 Most Accurate Estimate and the $0.08 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Lyft has an Earnings ESP of +21.95%. Investors should also know that LYFT is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

LYFT is part of a big group of Computer and Technology stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Arista Networks (ANET) as well.

Arista Networks, which is readying to report earnings on February 13, 2023, sits at a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $1.21 a share, and ANET is 101 days out from its next earnings report.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Networks is $1.19, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +2.02%.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, LYFT and ANET could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported

Use the Zacks Earnings ESP Filter to turn up stocks with the highest probability of positively, or negatively, surprising to buy or sell before they're reported for profitable earnings season trading. Check it out here >>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.