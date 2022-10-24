Here's How Investors Can Find Strong Computer and Technology Stocks with the Zacks ESP Screener

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Cisco Systems?

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. Cisco Systems (CSCO) earns a #3 (Hold) 23 days from its next quarterly earnings release on November 16, 2022, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.85 a share.

By taking the percentage difference between the $0.85 Most Accurate Estimate and the $0.84 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Cisco Systems has an Earnings ESP of +1.46%. Investors should also know that CSCO is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

CSCO is one of just a large database of Computer and Technology stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is AT&T (T).

AT&T, which is readying to report earnings on January 25, 2023, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $0.57 a share, and T is 93 days out from its next earnings report.

AT&T's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +2.51% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.56.

CSCO and T's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

