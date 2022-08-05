Here's How Investors Can Find Strong Computer and Technology Stocks with the Zacks ESP Screener

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Keysight?

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. Keysight (KEYS) earns a #2 (Buy) 12 days from its next quarterly earnings release on August 17, 2022, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $1.81 a share.

Keysight's Earnings ESP sits at +1.23%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $1.81 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.79. KEYS is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

KEYS is part of a big group of Computer and Technology stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) as well.

ON Semiconductor Corp. is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on November 7, 2022. ON's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $1.32 a share 94 days from its next earnings release.

ON Semiconductor Corp.'s Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +0.48% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, KEYS and ON could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

