Here's How Investors Can Find Strong Auto, Tires and Trucks Stocks with the Zacks ESP Screener

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Tesla?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Tesla (TSLA) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $1.03 a share, just 21 days from its upcoming earnings release on October 19, 2022.

TSLA has an Earnings ESP figure of +10.81%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $1.03 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.93. Tesla is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

TSLA is just one of a large group of Auto, Tires and Trucks stocks with a positive ESP figure. Genuine Parts (GPC) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Genuine Parts, which is readying to report earnings on October 20, 2022, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $2.05 a share, and GPC is 22 days out from its next earnings report.

For Genuine Parts, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.03 is +0.82%.

TSLA and GPC's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

