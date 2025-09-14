Here's How Investing $60 Per Week in This Unstoppable ETF Could Give You $1 Million

Key Points Sixty dollars a week may not sound like much, but if you invest for 35 years, you will have put in nearly $110,000.

Through the effects of compounding, that can be enough to get your investment to more than $1 million.

A lot will depend on your average annual return, but by targeting growth stocks, you can increase the odds.

A portfolio worth $1 million is a great goal to strive for in your investing life. And if you're able to save and regularly invest in the stock market, it may be achievable.

The slow-and-steady approach can also be a far safer option than trying to chase the latest meme stock in the hopes of striking it rich. While that can occasionally happen, so too can winning big at a casino. That doesn't mean it's a safe strategy to rely on.

Getting to $1 million can take time, especially if you're investing small amounts periodically. But if you can afford to invest $60 per week and have approximately 35 investing years to go (or more), here's how it can be possible to build up a $1 million portfolio.

Invest regularly in a high-powered growth fund

If you're investing each week, it's important to keep the process simple. A go-to fund that you can regularly just make investments in can be key to growing your portfolio. One exchange-traded fund (ETF) that can be ideal for this purpose is the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ).

The Invesco ETF gives you a position in the top stocks on the Nasdaq exchange. It tracks the Nasdaq-100 index, a collection of the top 100 nonfinancial stocks on the exchange. It will always keep you invested in the top companies, as the stocks will change over the years. Even if you aren't keeping track of major trends, the ETF will still ensure you have a position in the top growth stocks.

Today, its top holdings are Nvidia, Microsoft, and Apple. Together, these stocks account for around 26% of its portfolio. Tech stocks as a whole account for 61% of the fund, and consumer discretionary stocks make up another 19%.

The ETF can be a volatile investment, especially when the market crashes, as it did in 2022, when the Invesco fund fell by 33%. But over the past five years, it has risen by more than 110% and more than made up for that bad year. While it may not be a smooth ride, investing in the ETF regularly can set you up for some significant gains.

How a $60-per-week investment can turn into $1 million

Sixty dollars each week comes to $3,120 per year. And if you continue to invest for 35 years, then you will have invested a total of $109,200. That's nowhere near $1 million, but by investing in the Invesco fund and benefiting from its long-term growth, you can get your portfolio to that milestone.

A lot will depend on the average return the ETF generates, which can be difficult to predict over such a long period. The S&P 500 has averaged a long-run annual return of 10%, and the Invesco ETF has outperformed it in recent years. But whether that remains true in the future is debatable, especially with tech stocks currently trading at high valuations.

The table below shows how a $60-per-week investment could grow over a period of 30-plus years at varying growth rates.

Year At 9% Annual Growth At 10% Annual Growth At 11% Annual Growth At 12% Annual Growth 30 $480,792 $594,808 $739,535 $923,743 31 $529,297 $660,585 $828,732 $1,044,691 32 $582,366 $733,274 $928,289 $1,181,042 33 $640,427 $813,599 $1,039,410 $1,334,755 34 $703,952 $902,364 $1,163,437 $1,508,043 35 $773,454 $1,000,456 $1,301,870 $1,703,397

Unless the Invesco Fund ends up averaging an annual return of less than 10%, then investing $60 per week in the ETF will put you on track to getting to at least $1 million after 35 years. And if it does better than that, your gains will be even more significant.

This doesn't account for inflation or taxes, but it's nonetheless a good example of how much better off you can be if you invest your money regularly in a growth-focused ETF rather than simply holding it in a bank account.

David Jagielski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Nasdaq and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

