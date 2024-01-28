Here's How Investing $200 Per Month Can Create $1 Million by Retirement

You don't need thousands of dollars to start investing and saving for retirement. Breaking it down to a few hundred dollars per month that you invest into stocks can make all the difference in your retirement years. Whether it's reducing the number of times you eat out or go to the movies, collectively those changes can free up money in your budget, which could go a long way.

Here's how setting aside $200 per month for 30 years and investing it can lead to more than $1 million by the time you retire.

Investing in growth funds can lead to great returns

A big challenge for many people when it comes to investing is that it can be overwhelming and difficult to know which stocks to buy or not to buy. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs), however, can drastically simplify that equation for you. By giving you exposure to a diverse a mix of stocks, you no longer need to worry about tracking individual stocks and determining whether you need to change anything in your portfolio.

Instead, you can invest in funds which focus on long-term growth. One such example is the Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: VUG).

This ETF has a small expense ratio of just 0.04%, which is important in the long run, as it means fees won't take out a big chunk of your overall returns. It focuses on investing in large U.S. stocks where there are strong growth opportunities. This is by no means the only growth fund that may be suitable for a long-term investing strategy, but it's definitely one of the better ones to consider.

The Vanguard Growth ETF contains more than 200 stocks, with its largest holdings being Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon. Approximately 55% of the fund's holdings are in tech stocks, with consumer discretionary stocks being a distant second, accounting for 20%. Over the past 10 years, the fund has generated total returns (including dividends) of 280%, which is far better than the S&P 500's total returns of 217% over the same period.

The path to $1 million

The ETF's returns over the past 10 years average out to a compounded annual growth rate of 14.3%. The good news is you would need less than that to get to $1 million if you invest $200 per month.

If you were to invest $200 per month over the course of the next 30 years, that would equate to a total investment of $72,000. That's significant, but it's through the effects of compounding that would get your portfolio to a more than $1 million valuation.

For a growth-oriented fund such as the Vanguard Growth ETF to get your portfolio to more than $1 million after 30 years, it would need to grow at an average rate of at least 13.6% -- that's lower than its 10-year average annual return, although it is above the longer-term growth rate of the broader stock market as a whole. This assumes that you continue to invest $200 per month into the fund.

Here's a breakdown of what your portfolio's balance would look like at every five years under this scenario:

Year Balance Five $17,246.38 10 $51,158.69 15 $117,841.92 20 $248,964.03 25 $506,795.09 30 $1,013,779.41

The power of compounding comes in later years, when you've built up a large balance. At that stage, a 13.6% increase every year will have a much greater effect than when your portfolio is much smaller.

Thus, a key part to making this strategy work is ensuring that you expect to have 30 years or more to go until retirement. You can still generate a great return even if you don't, but to get to $1 million with a $200 monthly investment, you'll ideally want to have around that number of investing years left. If you don't, you could offset this by investing more money each month.

Investing early and often is the key

Regardless of which ETF you may want to invest in, focusing on one that invests in growth stocks can put you into a great position to profit from strong returns in the future. As long as you commit to investing $200 per month or whatever you can afford, you'll put yourself into a much better financial position by the time you retire.

Ideally you can get to the $1 million mark, but even if you don't, saving and putting aside money every month into a diversified fund such as the Vanguard Growth ETF can be a decision that pays off significantly in the future.

