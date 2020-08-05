Here's How Inter Parfums (IPAR) Looks Ahead of Q2 Earnings

Inter Parfums, Inc. IPAR is likely to post deterioration in the top and bottom line when it reports second-quarter 2020 results on Aug 10. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter loss has narrowed by a couple of cents over the past 30 days to a loss of 16 cents per share. This suggests deterioration from earnings of 39 cents registered in the year-ago quarter. Notably, Inter Parfums has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.9%, on average. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 10.3%.



The company’s consensus estimate of $56.2 million as quarterly revenues suggests a decline of 66.2% from the prior-year quarter’s tally.

Factors to Note

Recently, Inter Parfums revealed sales numbers for the second quarter of 2020. Sales in the quarter amounted to $49.5 million, down 70.2% (down 69.8% at constant currency) from $166.2 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s Europe-based operations registered net sales of $39.4 million, which declined 68.6%. In U.S.-based operations, net sales slumped 75.2% to $10.1 million during the quarter.



Second-quarter sales were hampered by retail outlet closures in many parts of the world amid the coronavirus outbreak. Sales declined across all brands and geographic locations in the to-be-reported quarter. Also, Inter Parfums is witnessing sluggishness in its travel retail segment thanks to coronavirus-induced restrictions. Apart from these, risks of adverse foreign currency movements cannot be ignored.



Nevertheless, the company is undertaking several stringent cost-containment actions to preserve cash flow amid the pandemic. Incidentally, management adjusted various operating expenses like marketing and advertising costs amid the crisis.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Inter Parfums this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Inter Parfums carries a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +30.26%.

Other Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some other companies that you may want to consider as our model shows that these also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



TreeHouse Foods THS has an Earnings ESP of +4.63% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Medifast MED has an Earnings ESP of +2.53% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Procter Gamble PG has an Earnings ESP of +0.05% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

