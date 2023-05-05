Here's How Inter Parfums (IPAR) is Placed Ahead of Q1 Earnings

Inter Parfums, Inc. IPAR is likely to register bottom-line growth when it reports first-quarter 2023 earnings on May 8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has moved up 16.8% in the last 30 days to $1.39 per share. The projection suggests an improvement of 26.4% from that reported in the year-ago quarter.



For the first quarter, we expect the company’s adjusted earnings to increase 18.8% year over year to $1.31 per share.



The fragrances and related products company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 36.2%, on average. IPAR reported an earnings surprise of 108.8% in the last reported quarter.

Things to Note

Inter Parfums has been benefiting from the strength of its brands. In this regard, the company’s largest and mid-sized brands have been performing well. The company has also been benefiting from strategic partnerships to boost assortment strength. Management has been on track to roll out products to drive portfolio strength. The continuation of these trends bodes well for Inter Parfums’ first-quarter 2023 performance.



Moreover, the company has been on track to expand its business through new licenses or buyouts. It is optimistic about its partnerships with well-established fragrance brands like Donna Karan and DKNY. Additionally, IPAR has been planning to unveil products and brand extensions throughout 2023. The company’s expansion plans and product launches are likely to have contributed to its performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

A Look at Q1 Sales

Inter Parfums recently released robust sales results for the first quarter of 2023. For the three months ended Mar 31, 2023, the company’s net sales increased 24% to $312 million. At comparable currency rates, consolidated first-quarter net sales rose 27% year over year. For the first quarter, Inter Parfums’ Europe-based product sales were $230 million, up 26% from the 2022 levels. U.S.-based product sales amounted to $82 million, increasing 19% from the first quarter of 2022.



In the first quarter, IPAR witnessed solid sales increases from its largest European brands. Jimmy Choo, Montblanc and Coach brand sales increased 63%, 28% and 24%, respectively. Growth in its U.S. operations was fueled by the addition and extension of Donna Karan and DKNY to the company’s portfolio. Double-digit growth for Ferragamo and Oscar de la Renta was another upside. Management launched brand extensions for established lines like Abercrombie & Fitch and MCM. However, the implementation of ERP put pressure on the company’s quarterly performance, which impacted the GUESS brand.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Inter Parfums this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Inter Parfums currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Some Stocks With Favorable Combinations

Here are three companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Coty COTY currently has an Earnings ESP of +60.97% and a Zacks Rank of 2. COTY is likely to register increases in the top and bottom lines from the year-ago quarter’s actuals when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has moved up 66.7% to 5 cents per share over the past seven days. This suggests 66.7% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Coty’s top line is expected to increase from the prior-year quarter’s reported number. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.23 billion, suggesting 3.6% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. COTY delivered an earnings beat of 24.2%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Tyson Foods TSN currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.85% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is expected to register top-line growth when it reports the second-quarter fiscal 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TSN’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $13.6 billion, which suggests growth of 3.7% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tyson Foods’ quarterly earnings has moved 3.8% in the past seven days to 81 cents per share. The consensus estimate for TSN suggests a 64.6% decline from the year-ago quarter’s actual. TSN has delivered a negative earnings surprise of 3.6%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



McKesson MCK currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.84% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is expected to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $7.16 suggests an increase of 22.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



McKesson's top line is anticipated to rise year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $68.2 billion, indicating an increase of 3.1% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. MCK has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.4%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

