Here's How Innovation Fuels Globus Medical's Growth Momentum

Globus Medical GMED continues to invest in research and development (R&D) and product cadence as a core part of its competitive positioning. Per the company, its team-oriented approach, active surgeon input and demonstrated capabilities position it to maintain a rapid rate of product launches.

In 2025, the company launched ANTHEM Elbow Fracture System, a fully comprehensive plating portfolio designed to address a wide spectrum of elbow fractures. The company also launched DuraPro with Navigation, a next-generation, oscillating system designed to safeguard delicate tissue. In addition to DuraPro, it launched Verzera, a navigated high-speed drill system integrated with the ExcelsiusGPS and ExcelsiusHub system. In addition, Globus Medical expanded the Advanced Materials Science (“AMS”) implant portfolio with the COHERE ALIF Spacer.

In the first quarter of 2026, R&D expenses were 4.8% of sales, with management expecting it to be 5-6% of net sales for the full year, with spend ramping methodically through the year as product efforts progress.

The company’s early second-quarter FDA 510(k) clearances for patient-specific lumbar spacers and rods also reinforce its roadmap to link planning software, enabling technologies, and implants into a single workflow, which can deepen account relationships and increase procedure-level pull-through over time. This launch activity complements the broader post-merger strategy of compressing development timelines and keeping the portfolio fresh across spine and orthopedics.

Peer Update

Teleflex’s TFX product development activity also remains robust. Recent additions include the AC3 range Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump, which received FDA 510(k) clearance in 2025 for patient transport use. Another addition is the Ringer Perfusion Balloon Catheter, which received FDA breakthrough device designation and is supported by an IDE study as it advances toward a coronary perforation indication. In emergency medicine, QuikClot Control+ gained FDA clearance for all grades of internal and external bleeding, expanding its potential use cases.

Thermo Fisher Scientific’s TMO recent product launches include the PPD CorEvitas Chronic Hand Eczema Registry, a cohort registry designed to generate real-world evidence on patients being treated for chronic hand eczema in routine clinical care and Gibco CTS DynaXS Single Use Bioreactor, designed to help cell therapy developers scale manufacturing with precise control, flexibility, and regulatory readiness.

GMED’s Stock Price Performance

Over the past year, GMED shares have surged 34.2%, outperforming the industry’s 3.6% decline.

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GMED’s Valuation

GMED currently trades at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) of 3.31X compared with the industry median of 4.50X.

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GMED Stock Estimate Trend

In the past 30 days, GMED's EPS estimate for 2026 has moved north to $4.74.

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GMED currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.