Here’s How I Saved Over $1 Million for Retirement

Brian Crane, CEO and founder of Spread Great Ideas, a multimillion-dollar digital marketing fund that invests in digital businesses and e-commerce startups, achieved financial freedom before his golden years.

Here are the three main strategies Crane adopted to reach his $1 million retirement fund goal.

Investing In My Own Business

As a serial entrepreneur, Crane knew investing in his own business was one of the best ways to achieve his $1 million nest egg goal.

“I started thinking about my retirement when I was in my mid-30s, which is why I started an investment fund — or a digital marketing fund — which invests in other businesses, especially e-commerce businesses and purely digital businesses,” Crane said.

Since then, he has helped launch four multimillion-dollar e-commerce brands, including Archives.com, which Ancestry.com acquired for $100 million three years after its launch. Currently, Crane has three to four e-commerce businesses with million-dollar valuations and brings a minimum of $1 million in revenue from these companies. The best part is that he doesn’t need to be fairly active in those businesses because he has a team that takes care of them.

Starting an investment fund isn’t the only way to explode your income. You can make a fortune in unconventional ways, like becoming a YouTuber, e-sports player, blogger or even a professional dog walker.

As long as you have value to offer and establish yourself as the best of the best, you can make millions. Remember, investing in your own business may not always come easy, but the potential payoff can make it all worth it.

Becoming Financially Literate Early On

Crane’s journey to financial freedom was built on the foundation of financial literacy. He attributes his success today to his ability to save, establish an emergency fund and make intelligent investments.

“I always made it a point to be frugal early on and always had an emergency fund that helped me to jump on opportunities whenever I see one,” he said.

He emphasizes that an emergency fund is not just a contingency plan but also a valuable resource for investing in mutual funds, Treasury bills, certificates of deposit, dividend-paying stocks, and index funds — all of which contributed to his financial success today.

According to a survey by the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC), the average estimated amount of money that financial illiteracy cost Americans in 2022 was $1,819. It may not seem like a significant amount; but, if you plan to retire at 65 and are currently in your mid-20s, you would be missing out on more than $72,000 in potential savings over the course of 40 years.

So, if you plan to retire a millionaire like Crane, educate yourself about money by taking an online course or consulting a certified financial planner.

Investing In Real Estate

Investing his earnings into the real estate market not only fueled Crane’s passion for the industry but also helped him save over $1 million.

“I have always been interested in real estate as a passion,” Crane said, “and, on that note, had also started investing in rental properties with a third-party rental management agency that looked after its day-to-day management.”

By doing so, he could focus on growing his investments while ensuring his properties were handled properly.

Investing your hard-earned money into real estate can be intimidating, especially if you’re unsure where to begin. Crane said he started small with single-family rentals; and, as he gained confidence in the industry, he eventually expanded his portfolio to include commercial real estate.

So, if you’re interested in building your nest egg through real estate investments, don’t rush into it. Take the time to properly research and understand the market before diving in.

Actionable Tips on Saving Over $1 Million for Retirement

Ready to follow in Crane’s footsteps and build a cushy nest egg? Here are some actionable tips to help you achieve financial freedom in retirement.

Know how big your nest egg needs to be. For some people, $1 million may be more than enough to live comfortably in retirement; for others, this amount means barely scraping by. To know how much you need to save, start by projecting your future needs. Consider the lifestyle you envision for your retirement years — maybe that involves travel, hobbies or simply maintaining your current standard of living.

Next, take a look at your potential retirement income sources, such as Social Security, pensions or investments. Once you have a baseline, factor in inflation and healthcare expenses in retirement. Use a retirement calculator to save you time and energy.

Diversify your investments. Diversifying your portfolio means not putting all your eggs in one basket. To build multiple streams of income that contribute to your million-dollar retirement goal, hold a mix of assets, such as dividend-paying stocks, bonds and real estate. You can even start a side hustle. Before you start investing, it’s worth talking to a certified financial planner who can provide unbiased guidance and help you create an investment plan tailored to your financial goals.

Eliminate high-interest debt. Having high-interest debt can make it tough to save for retirement. If you’re drowning in debt, tackle it as soon as possible with either the snowball or avalanche method.

With the snowball method, you start by paying off your smallest debts first; with the avalanche method, you prioritize paying off the debt with the highest interest rate. Another way to eliminate high-interest debt is by using a balance transfer card. Some of these balance transfer cards offer a 0% introductory interest rate for a certain period, which could save you a good chunk of change in interest payments.

Start Building Your Million-Dollar Nest Egg Now

When we asked Crane if there was anything he would have done differently in his savings journey to reach his $1 million goal faster, he confidently answered, “No,” and said he’s completely satisfied with how his journey turned out.

So, don’t wait until it’s too late to make a difference in your financial future. Start building your million-dollar nest egg early, like Crane, so you won’t have any money regrets in your golden years.

