Here's How Hormel Foods (HRL) is Placed Ahead of Q2 Earnings

Hormel Foods Corporation HRL is slated to release second-quarter fiscal 2020 results on May 21. This meat products company has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 1.4%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings has moved up by a couple of cents in the past seven days to 44 cents per share. However, this suggests a decline of 4.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for revenues is $2.38 billion, which indicates an increase of 1.5% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

Hormel Foods Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Hormel Foods Corporation price-eps-surprise | Hormel Foods Corporation Quote

Key Factors to Note



Hormel Foods has been benefiting from solid demand for brands like Applegate, Hormel BLACK LABEL, SPAM, Hormel BACON 1 and Wholly Guacamole dips among others. The company has been committed to making advertisement investments to support the growth of its brands. Additionally, ithas been focusing on launching products to meet consumers’ preferences. Moreover, the company’s focus on strengthening business through acquisitions has been a key driver. Notably, Hormel Foods’ Refrigerated Foods category has been steadily growing on the back of strong brand portfolio and effective strategies.



However, the company has been battling input cost inflation for a while now. Global trade volatility and the African swine fever have been leading to input cost inflation in China and Brazil. Also, weakness in the International unit is likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results. In its last earnings call, management stated that it expects International segment to be adversely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic during the second quarter.







What the Zacks Model Unveils



Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Hormel Foods this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Hormel Foods carries a Zacks Rank #3 and Earnings ESP of +1.15%.



Other Stocks With Favorable Combination



Here are some other companies that you may want to consider as our model shows that these also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



The J. M. Smucker Company SJM currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.92% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Campbell Soup Company CPB has an Earnings ESP of +11.70% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Dollar General Corporation DG currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.25% and a Zacks Rank of 2.



Today's Best Stocks from Zacks



Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.



This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.



See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.