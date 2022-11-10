Here's How Home Depot (HD) is Positioned Ahead of Q3 Earnings

The Home Depot, Inc. HD is expected to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 15, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fiscal third-quarter earnings of $4.11 per share suggests growth of 4.9% from the year-ago period’s reported figure. The consensus estimate has been unchanged in the past 30 days.



The consensus mark for quarterly revenues is pegged at $37.9 billion, indicating growth of 3% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



We expect the company’s fiscal third-quarter total revenues to increase 2.7% year over year to $37,823.8 million and the bottom line to improve 4.9% to $4.12 per share.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 2%. The leading home improvement retailer delivered an earnings surprise of 7.2% in the last four quarters, on average.

Key Factors to Note

Home Depot’s third-quarter fiscal 2022 performance is likely to have benefited from the continued strong demand for home improvement projects, a robust housing market and ongoing investments. The company has been witnessing a rise in average ticket, driven by high-value purchases by home builders. This has been aiding comparable store sales. For the fiscal third quarter, we expect 6.1% growth in average ticket, offset by a 2.5% decline in the number of customer transactions.



HD is expected to have witnessed growth in the Pro and DIY customer categories, along with digital momentum, in the fiscal third quarter.



Home Depot has been witnessing significant benefits from the execution of its "One Home Depot" plan focused on expanding the supply chain, technology investments and digital enhancements. The company’s interconnected retail strategy and underlying technology infrastructure have been consistently boosting web traffic for the past few quarters. This is expected to have aided digital sales in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, Home Depot is likely to have witnessed continued cost pressures in third-quarter fiscal 2022, driven by the impacts of inflation, supply-chain dynamics and the consumer spending environment. Higher transportation costs and product mix are expected to have resulted in higher cost of goods sold in the fiscal third quarter, leading to a lower gross margin. We anticipate a gross margin contraction of 20 bps to 33.9% for the fiscal third quarter.



Further, the investments in its supply chain are expected to have marred the gross margin in the to-be-reported quarter. Higher inventory levels and interest expenses are expected to have been concerning.



On its last reported quarter’searnings call management expected the uncertainties relating to the supply-chain issues, inflation and the overall consumer environment to persist throughout fiscal 2022.

Zacks Model

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Home Depot this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Home Depot has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Ross Stores ROST currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.13% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is likely to register top and bottom-line declines when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The consensus mark for ROST’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.3 billion, which suggests a decline of 4.7% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ross Stores’ earnings has moved down by a penny to 80 cents per share in the past seven days. The consensus estimate indicates a 26.6% decline from the year-ago quarter.



Burlington Stores BURL currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.46% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is likely to register declines in the top and bottom lines when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The consensus mark for BURL’s quarterly earnings has been unchanged in the past 30 days at 51 cents per share. The consensus estimate suggests 62.5% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported umber.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Burlington Stores’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.1 billion, which suggests a decline of 10.9% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



Dollar Tree DLTR currently has an Earnings ESP of +6.57% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The consensus mark for DLTR’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $6.8 billion, which suggests 6.5% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The consensus mark for DLTR’s quarterly earnings has been unchanged in the past 30 days at $1.16 per share. The consensus estimate suggests growth of 20.8% from the year-ago quarter.



