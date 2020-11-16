Here's How Home Depot (HD) is Poised Ahead of Q3 Earnings

The Home Depot, Inc. HD is likely to register top- and bottom-line growth year over year when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2020 results on Nov 17, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal third-quarter earnings of $3.08 per share suggests growth of 21.7% from the year-ago period’s tally. Also, the consensus estimate has moved up nearly 8 cents in the past seven days. Moreover, the consensus mark for quarterly revenues is pegged at $32,032 million, indicating an increase of nearly 17% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Notably, the leading home improvement retailer has delivered an earnings surprise of 1.3% in the last four quarters, on average.

Key Factors to Note

Home Depot has been benefiting from its strong and flexible interconnected infrastructure which helped it quickly adapt to the changing customer preferences. The company has quickly adapted to consumer needs, providing contactless curbside pickup and other fulfillment services while adhering to safety protocols. This, coupled with broad-based strength across stores and geographies, has been boosting comparable sales (comps) performance. Meanwhile, Home Depot is gaining from strong growth in its Pro and DIY customer categories. On its last earnings call, management highlighted that comps growth in the first two weeks of August was at similar levels to overall second-quarter comps.



In addition, the company’s fiscal third-quarter performance has most likely benefited from robust online presence and interconnected retail strategy. It has enabled multiple fulfillment options including buy online pickup in store with convenient pickup lockers, and buy online deliver from store with express car and van delivery. Furthermore, the company might have benefited from consumers’ growing inclination toward home remodeling and maintenance activities. With increased stay-at-home directives amid the coronavirus pandemic, home renovation and refurbishing projects are being widely undertaken.

Zacks Model

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Home Depot this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Home Depot has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +5.19%.

