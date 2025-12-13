Here's How High Wall Street Thinks the S&P 500 Could Go Next Year

Key Points

Some of Wall Street's top banks expect the S&P 500 to finish between 7,500 and 8,000 next year.

The forecasts are based on expectations of continued earnings growth.

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is on track for another strong year in 2025, with its gains thus far sitting at around 16%. It's continued to hit record levels in large part due to the growth in tech and specifically, artificial intelligence (AI). But amid that growth, there's been rising concern that perhaps stocks are becoming increasingly overvalued, and that the market may be due for a correction.

However, other analysts and some top investment banks on Wall Street remain bullish about next year, believing that there's still more growth ahead for the S&P 500. Here's a look at just how high they think the index -- currently around 6,850 -- might go in 2026.

S&P to hit 8,000?

There are varying price targets for the S&P 500 next year, but overall, the experts on Wall Street expect 2026 to be another good year for the market. Here's a look at the range of estimates.

8,000: This is among the most bullish forecasts, with Deutsche Bank expecting the S&P 500 to hit 8,000 by the end of next year. The bank believes that earnings growth will continue, expecting double-digit returns yet again for the index. That would imply growth of around 16% from where it is today.

expecting the S&P 500 to hit 8,000 by the end of next year. The bank believes that earnings growth will continue, expecting double-digit returns yet again for the index. That would imply growth of around 16% from where it is today. 7,800: Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo are projecting growth of approximately 14% for the S&P 500 by the end of next year, as they also believe that there is more earnings growth to come from businesses.

and are projecting growth of approximately 14% for the S&P 500 by the end of next year, as they also believe that there is more earnings growth to come from businesses. 7,500: Both HSBC and J.P. Morgan project that the S&P 500 will rise to this level, which would represent a return of around 9%, and it would be the slowest growth for the index of the past four years. JPMorgan, however, does see it potentially rising to 8,000, but that's if interest rates continue to come down.

These are all fairly optimistic price targets for the S&P 500, which would suggest that, at worst, the index will perform slightly below its long-term average of 10%, if not far better.

Investors should focus on diversification, not forecasts

How well the stock market will do next year will depend on multiple factors, including interest rates, inflation, tariffs, global trade, and perhaps even the ongoing conflict involving Russia and Ukraine. Plus, there could be new issues that arise along the way. Ultimately, there's no crystal ball to say that the market is definitively going to end up rising by a certain amount, or that 2026 will be another strong year.

As investors have already seen earlier this year when reciprocal tariffs were announced, corrections in the market can happen suddenly, without much warning. Given how hot the S&P 500 has been in recent years and the fact that it's trading at elevated levels, it may not take much to shake the markets. But rather than trying to guess and time when that will happen and potentially pull money out of the stock market, a better move for investors may be to simply diversify.

An easy way to diversify is to put money into exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that hold hundreds or perhaps even thousands of different stocks. By doing so, investors can have exposure to a wide range of stocks from many sectors. S&P 500 index funds, for example, can enable you to mirror the overall market. While this doesn't guarantee that you won't incur losses, it can at least mitigate some of the decline, especially if you're holding some high-priced stocks in your portfolio.

Staying invested for the long term is key

Warren Buffett has said in the past that he doesn't pay too much attention to economic forecasts. "Forecasts may tell you a great deal about the forecaster; they tell you nothing about the future." In many cases, forecasts end up being wrong, and relying on them can lead to suboptimal results for your portfolio. One thing that has been clear over the years is that simply staying invested in the stock market for the long haul has yielded strong gains for investors.

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 8, 2025

Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool recommends HSBC Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.