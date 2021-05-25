Here's How Hibbett (HIBB) is Placed Ahead of Q1 Earnings

Hibbett Sports, Inc. HIBB is likely to register bottom-line growth when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers on May 28. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal first-quarter earnings of $2.37 per share suggests significant growth from 31 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark has been unchanged in the past 30 days.



The company’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.9% in the last reported quarter. Notably, Hibbett has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 74.3%, on average.

Key Factors to Note

Hibbett has been benefiting from positive business momentum, driven by enhanced omni-channel capabilities and robust demand, particularly for athletic apparel. Also, increased adoption of the online mode of shopping, customer retention and additional government stimulus are likely to have contributed to growth in the fiscal first quarter.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Hibbett Sports, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Hibbett Sports, Inc. Quote

The company has been focused on increasing the customer base by connecting with more customers through e-commerce and selective store expansion. Further, it has been leveraging its omni-channel capabilities such as home delivery, buy online and pick-up in store, reserve online and pick-up in store, buy online ship to store facility, same-day delivery, and mobile app services to fulfill online orders and serve customers. Gains from the efforts and actions are expected to get reflected in the to-be-reported quarter’s results.



Further, strength in the apparel and footwear categories across all genres is anticipated to have continued to aid comps. Moreover, strong margin growth is likely to have aided the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter.



On the last reported quarter’s earnings call, management stated that the company is well-placed for growth in the quarters ahead on the back of Hibbett and City Gear brands.



However, Hibbett has been witnessing higher SG&A expenses for quite some time now. Notably, increased investments in the e-commerce space as more consumers are now thronging its website has been causing the downside. This is anticipated to have impacted the company’s performance in the quarter under review.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Hibbett this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Hibbett has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Stocks With Favorable Combinations

Here are some companies that you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.04% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Dollar General Corporation DG has an Earnings ESP of +0.94% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Big Lots, Inc. BIG currently has an Earnings ESP of +6.70% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency have sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.



Zacks has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.



See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.