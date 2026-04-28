Here's How Henry Schein Is Placed Ahead of Q1 Earnings

Henry Schein, Inc. HSIC is scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 results on May 5, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company posted adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.08%. Henry Schein’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 2.14%.

Q1 Estimates for HSIC

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.33 billion, which suggests an increase of 5.1% from the year-ago reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPS is pinned at $1.20, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 4.4%.

Estimate Revision Trend Ahead of HSIC’s Q1 Earnings

Estimates for first-quarter earnings have remained constant at $1.20 in the past 30 days.

Here’s a quick overview of the company’s performance leading up to this announcement.

Key Factors Driving HSIC’s Q1 Performance

Global Distribution and Value-Added Services

The segment is likely to have extended its solid sales momentum in the first quarter of 2026. Growth in U.S. medical distribution merchandise sales may have been largely driven by higher volumes. The quarter is also likely to have witnessed modest procedure growth in the United States, as well as stable patient traffic.

Within the U.S. dental merchandise business, sales may have been backed by data-driven marketing programs, with Henry Schein likely continuing to capture market share. Meanwhile, sales growth in the Global Dental equipment was the highest in the previous quarter since the post-COVID-19 recovery of 2021. The company’s strategic execution of investing across sales, suppliers and equipment installation, and service is likely to have continued to drive share gains in equipment.

Henry Schein, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Henry Schein, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Henry Schein, Inc. Quote

In the first quarter, U.S. dental equipment sales may have been mainly driven by traditional equipment due to certain exclusive supplier-sponsored promotions. Digital equipment sales are also likely to have remained strong, supported by growth across 2D, 3D imaging, mills, 3D printers and intraoral scanners.

The U.S. medical business is also expected to have contributed strongly due to steady demand for medical products and pharmaceuticals, along with continued strength in Home Solutions. However, lower comparative demand in the respiratory product category is likely to have persisted in the first quarter.

We also expect the business to have gained from the exclusive agreement with CytoChip Inc. to distribute its flagship CitoCBC analyzer, reflecting Henry Schein’s strategy to bring innovative products to market through supplier partnerships.

In the first quarter, International dental merchandise may have seen strong growth across most markets, while International dental equipment sales are expected to have been broad-based across countries and equipment categories. On the value-added services side, contributions from international business and acquisitions may have supported top-line growth.

Our model projects Henry Schein’s Global Distribution and Value-Added Services revenues to increase 3.6% year over year in the first quarter.

Global Specialty Products

Sales in this group may have been strong in the first quarter, supported by performance in implants and biomaterials. Henry Schein is likely to have seen robust growth in BioHorizons Camlog in Germany, S.I.N. in Brazil and Biotech Dental in France. International implant sales may have benefited from solid underlying patient demand, established brands, as well as product support and education programs.

Meanwhile, the U.S. growth this year may have been supported by contributions from the S.I.N. value implant following its introduction in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Henry Schein’s endodontics business is likely to have benefited from an expanded sales reach through the U.S. distribution team. The Orthodontics component of the Specialty Products business has now stabilized and started to sell through the U.S. dental distribution channel. This is also expected to have made a positive impact on the company’s revenues in the first quarter.

Going by our model, Global Specialty Products’ revenues are expected to increase 10.6% year over year.

Global Technology

In the first quarter, the segment is likely to register strong growth in the core practice management solutions business, as well as in revenue cycle management solutions.

The previous quarter saw Henry Schein’s cloud-based customers rise by more than 20% year over year, primarily from new accounts. The company also surpassed 11,000 Dentrix Ascend and Dentally subscribers and aligned its subscription offerings to provide more comprehensive integrated solutions. These factors may have continued to drive growth in annual recurring SaaS subscription revenues and transactional services business in the first quarter.

Henry Schein is integrating its generative AI technology into Dentrix Ascend and Dentally through its partnership with Amazon Web Services. Other innovations, such as the Image Verify AI-powered quality assessment tool and a new forms workflow speeding up patients' record entry, are also expected to have positively impacted the segment’s revenues in the first quarter of 2026.

Our model estimates indicate that Global Technology revenues will grow 8.4% year over year.

What Our Model Suggests for HSIC

Per our proven model, a stock with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), along with a positive Earnings ESP, has a higher chance of beating estimates. This is exactly the case here, as you can see below:

Earnings ESP: Henry Schein has an Earnings ESP of +0.28%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.

Other Key MedTech Picks

Here are some other medical stocks worth considering, as these also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time:

Agenus AGEN has an Earnings ESP of +7.69% and a Zacks Rank #1. The company is expected to release first-quarter 2026 results soon.

In the trailing four quarters, AGEN delivered an average surprise of 31.42%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate implies that the company’s first-quarter EPS will increase 289.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Encompass Health EHC has an Earnings ESP of +0.17% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is slated to release first-quarter 2026 results on April 30.

EHC’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 12.09%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate suggests that EHC’s first-quarter EPS will rise 10.2% from the year-ago reported figure.

The Ensign Group ENSG has an Earnings ESP of +1.12% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is expected to release first-quarter 2026 results soon.

ENSG’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 2.93%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter EPS calls for an increase of 17.8% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.