Here's How Grocery Outlet (GO) Reinforces Its Market Position

In the dynamic retail landscape, wherein industry behemoths compete fiercely for market dominance and consumer allegiance, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. GO has distinguished itself through a carefully crafted business model. This model capitalizes on opportunistic sourcing, complemented by a distinctive Independent Operator (IO) structure, to solidify GO's stature as a formidable contender in the market.



The company not only sets itself apart from traditional retailers but also consistently delivers exceptional value to its customers, positioning itself as a preferred destination for savvy shoppers seeking quality products at unbeatable prices.



At the core of GO's strategy is its opportunistic sourcing model, which allows it to acquire quality, name-brand consumables, and fresh products at substantial discounts. These discounts arise from various circumstances, such as order cancellations, manufacturer overruns, packaging changes, and products approaching their 'sell-by' dates. As a result, Grocery Outlet can price its 'basket' significantly lower by about 40% than conventional grocers and around 20% than leading discounters.



The company is keen on expanding its market presence through various strategies, including diverse product assortments, targeted marketing, in-store initiatives, and e-commerce partnerships. Collaborations with platforms like Instacart, DoorDash and Uber Technologies for same-day delivery highlight its commitment to customer convenience.



The introduction of a personalization app and a new private label program aims to enhance customer engagement and increase visit frequency. These efforts are designed to attract bargain hunters, foster loyalty and encourage larger purchases.



In the fourth quarter of 2023, Grocery Outlet reported a 6.3% year-over-year increase in sales, a clear indicator of its robust market performance. This growth was underpinned by a decent 2.7% rise in comparable store sales, showcasing the strength and appeal of the company's offerings to its existing customer base.



Expansion and Growth Opportunities Bode Well

Grocery Outlet has announced plans to acquire United Grocery Outlet (“UGO”), a leading discount grocery retailer in the Southeastern United States. This acquisition, expected to be finalized in early second-quarter 2024, will significantly expand Grocery Outlet's presence in the key markets. UGO's 40 stores and a distribution center align with GO's vision of offering unparalleled value to customers.



Envisioning a potential national network of more than 4,000 locations, Grocery Outlet has laid out aggressive expansion plans. By the end of 2023, the company opened 27 stores, reaching 468. The acquisition of UGO, along with plans to inaugurate 55-60 stores in 2024, underscores the company's ambition to broaden its footprint.



This includes the addition of UGO's 40 stores and the opening of 15-20 stores in the existing markets. Anticipating a return to an annual unit growth rate of 10%, Grocery Outlet is actively seeking real estate deals to support its expansion strategy.

Wrapping Up

Grocery Outlet's innovative approach, characterized by its opportunistic sourcing and Independent Operator model, not only sets it apart in the competitive retail landscape but also positions it for substantial growth and customer satisfaction. By delivering exceptional value through steep discounts, and focusing on strategic expansion and customer engagement, Grocery Outlet is well-placed to continue its trajectory of success, enhancing its footprint and reinforcing its unique place in the market.



The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock has gained 5.7% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 0.8%.



An uptrend in the Zacks Consensus Estimate echoes the same sentiment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share for the current and next fiscal years has increased by 3 cents each to $1.18 and $1.28, respectively, over the past 30 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales for the current and next fiscal years is pegged at $4.35 billion and $4.73 billion, suggesting 9.6% and 8.7% year-over-year growth, respectively.

3 Other Promising Stocks

Black Rifle Coffee Company BRCC currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for this premium coffee company’s current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 12.9% and 96.3%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. BRCC has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 406.3%, on average.



Freshpet FRPT is a pet food company. FRPT manufactures and markets natural fresh foods, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats. The company presently has a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Freshpet’s current fiscal-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 24.3% and 112.9%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. FRPT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 61.8%, on average.



Celsius Holdings CELH specializes in commercializing healthier, nutritional, functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Celsius Holdings’ current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 41.6% each from the year-ago reported numbers. CELH has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 67.4%, on average.

