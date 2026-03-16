Here's How GOLD Can Retain Revenue Momentum Over the Long Term

Revenue growth at Gold.com GOLD has been steadily strengthening, driven by platform expansion, strategic partnerships and higher precious-metal prices that are increasing both transaction volumes and customer reach. In recent years, gold prices have climbed significantly as investors seek safe-haven assets amid geopolitical uncertainty and persistent inflation concerns. Higher average selling prices, combined with growth in gold ounces sold, have been major contributors to the company’s recent top-line performance. Fiscal 2025 revenues witnessed a five-year CAGR of roughly 15%, while revenues in the first half of fiscal 2026 surged 86%.



The company’s vertically integrated business model is also helping accelerate transaction activity. Gold.com operates across multiple segments of the precious-metals value chain, including wholesale trading, direct-to-consumer (DTC) retail, minting, logistics, lending and auction services. This integrated precious metals ecosystem — positioned as a platform for the next generation of alternative assets — expands revenue opportunities.



Strategic acquisitions and continued platform development have further strengthened revenue scale. Acquisitions such as SGI, Pinehurst, AMS and Monex Deposit Company have broadened Gold.com’s distribution footprint and product offerings while increasing its international exposure, particularly in Asia and the UK. Its strategic partnership with Tether, designed to bridge physical precious metals and digital finance, expands Gold.com’s retail and digital offerings, introduces gold leasing solutions and drives increased consumer and institutional engagement across both platforms.



Looking ahead, revenue momentum is likely to persist in the near term, supported by continued investor interest in alternative assets and the company’s expanding platform capabilities.

What About GOLD’s Peers?

Over the past seven years (2019-2025), total revenues of Coinbase Global COIN witnessed a CAGR of 45%. Growth in crypto assets, as well as higher volumes of transactions conducted on the Coinbase platform, should continue to drive the top line going forward. Rising crypto assets generate higher subscription and services revenues for Coinbase.



Revenues of CME Group CME witnessed a CAGR of 6.1% in the 2021-2025 period, courtesy of higher clearing and transaction fees, market data and information services and other revenues. We believe CME Group should retain its revenue momentum in the coming quarters, given its sturdy market position with diverse derivative product lines and global reach.

GOLD’s Price Performance

Shares of GOLD have gained 40.2% year to date, outperforming the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

GOLD’s Expensive Valuation

The stock is overvalued compared with its industry. It is currently trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 12.09, higher than the industry average of 9.54.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Estimate Movement for GOLD

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GOLD’s fiscal third-quarter and fourth-quarter 2026 EPS witnessed no movement in the last 30 days. The same holds true for fiscal 2026 and 2027 EPS.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The consensus estimates for GOLD’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 revenues and EPS indicate year-over-year increases.



GOLD stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CME Group Inc. (CME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gold.com Inc. (GOLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.