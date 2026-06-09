Here's How GMED Is Capitalizing on the Musculoskeletal Market Boom

According to a report by Market Research Intellect, the musculoskeletal system market was valued at $15.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to witness a CAGR of 11.96% from 2026 to 2033, reaching an estimated $38.52 billion by 2033. This creates a favorable setup for Globus Medical’s GMED broad implant portfolio across spine and orthopedics.

In the first quarter of 2026, worldwide net sales rose 27% year over year, while base business sales, excluding Nevro, increased 13.2%.

U.S. Spine marked its third straight quarter of 10% growth, with double-digit growth cited across standard fixation, minimally invasive surgery pedicle screws, expandable transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion, anterior lumbar interbody fusion, posterior cervical and cervical plating. International Spine grew 16.4% as reported in the first quarter.

Trauma revenues increased 30.4% in the quarter, aided by continued adoption of the core trauma line and the Precice limb lengthening portfolio, with ANTHEM Elbow continuing to exceed expectations, prompting the company to ship additional sets to the field in the second quarter.

Peer Update

Zimmer Biomet ZBH continues to see stable demand across the global musculoskeletal market, supported by procedure volumes and ongoing new product adoption. While pricing remains a key swing factor, the first-quarter 2026 performance suggests end markets have remained resilient.

In the first quarter, large joints sales remained positive. Hips net sales were up 3.2% organically and total Knees net sales increased 1.8% organically. International net sales grew 4.2% at constant currency and 2.5% organically, reflecting healthy demand trends despite varying performance across countries.

Stryker’s SYK long-term growth potential is underpinned by a vast and expanding total addressable market across its Orthopaedics business. Mako remains central to Stryker’s orthopaedics strategy and supports recurring pull-through from implants, consumables, and service.

In the first quarter of 2026, the company reported a record first-quarter performance for Mako installations in both the United States and international markets, supported by high and rising utilization rates. Management also highlighted positive surgeon feedback for Mako Shoulder and expects a full launch of Mako 4 in mid-2026. The launch is anticipated to broaden the range of procedures performed on the platform and further support utilization growth.

GMED’s Stock Price Performance

Over the past year, GMED shares have surged 33.5%, outperforming the industry’s 6.0% decline.

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GMED’s Valuation

GMED currently trades at a forward 12-month Price-to-Sales (P/S) of 3.30X compared with the industry median of 4.76X.

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GMED Stock Estimate Trend

In the past 30 days, GMED's EPS estimate for 2026 has moved north to $4.74.

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GMED currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Stryker Corporation (SYK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.