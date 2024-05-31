Here’s How the Global Tax Deal Will Impact Corporations

Nearly 130 countries recommitted on Thursday to the first pillar of a global tax deal as investors wonder what impact, if any, they may expect. The deal is structured with two pillars and is expected to have the most impact on highly profitable multinationals. It’s also far-reaching, as the countries that have signed on to the OECD-brokered Global Tax Deal represent more than 90% of global GDP.

This landmark agreement aims to reform international tax rules, particularly for multinationals with revenues exceeding $992 million (roughly €750 million). With the June implementation deadlines approaching, investors are closely analyzing the potential impact on various industries and investment strategies.

Focusing on Profit Allocation

Pillar One, also known as the “Unified Approach,” focuses on profit allocation. A portion of the profits of large and highly profitable multinationals will be reallocated to markets where they generate significant and sustained sales, not just where they have headquarters. This could benefit countries with large consumer bases like India or Brazil, potentially increasing tax revenue for those governments and boosting infrastructure or social programs.

A Minimum Global Tax Rate

Pillar Two introduces a global minimum tax rate of 15%. The aim is to curb tax havens and stop the race to the bottom for lower corporate tax rates. This second pillar is being met with more resistance, and some details are still being negotiated. These include the exact definition of “in-scope multinational entities (criteria for inclusion and exceptions) and the timeline for implementation.

Investors in companies that rely heavily on low-tax jurisdictions like Ireland or Bermuda may see a rise in effective tax rates, which could potentially impact earnings forecasts.

The Global Tax Deal’s Impact Will Vary Across Industries

The impact of the Global Tax Deal will vary across industries, and some nuances exist within sectors. Technology companies with a global reach and significant digital sales could face higher tax bills in consumer markets, potentially impacting their growth projections. However, industries with a strong physical presence in low-tax countries, like pharmaceuticals or manufacturing, may see a mixed bag. While the minimum tax could increase their tax burden, it could also reduce the incentive for competitors to relocate solely for tax purposes, potentially leading to a more stable operating environment.

Potential Long-Term Implications

The Global Tax Deal has the potential to create a more predictable tax environment overall. This could benefit investors by reducing uncertainty and potentially leading to more efficient allocation of capital across borders. However, the long-term effects on economic growth, investment patterns, and corporate behavior remain to be seen. Investors are encouraged to monitor ongoing developments and conduct thorough analyses to adapt their portfolios accordingly.

Key Takeaway – Aiming to Create More Predictable Taxes

The Global Tax Deal is a significant development with potential implications for investor returns. While some sectors may face increased tax burdens, the deal aims to create a more predictable tax environment. Investors should carefully consider the potential impact on their portfolios across different industries and adjust their strategies as needed.

