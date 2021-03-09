Here's How Genesco (GCO) Looks Just Ahead of Q4 Earnings

Genesco Inc. GCO is likely to register top- and bottom-line declines when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 numbers on Mar 11, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $615.6 million, which indicates a decline of 9.1% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The company witnessed top-line decrease of 11% in the last reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is currently pegged at $1.94 per share. The consensus mark, which has remained stable in the past 30 days, suggests deterioration of 37.2% from earnings of $3.09 per share reported in the prior-year quarter. We note that Genesco delivered an earnings surprise of 374.2% in the last reported quarter.

Key Aspects to Note

Genesco’s top line is like to have been affected by consumers’ altered shopping preferences amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This is likely to have resulted in weak traffic trends across stores. Also, weak demand conditions and possible store closures due to the pandemic are likely to have dragged sales across the company’s brands and divisions.



Notably, on Jan 11, 2021, the company issued dismal sales number for the quarter-to-date period ended Dec 26, 2020. For the said duration, Genesco's overall sales fell 8%. Going by divisions, sales plunged 38% at Johnston & Murphy Group, 5% at Journeys Group, and 9% at Schuh Group. Moreover, the company’s total store sales fell 21%. Additionally comparable sales (comps), including both stores and direct sales, dropped 3%. Further, same-store sales went down 14% for the same period.



Nevertheless, we expect that growth in the e-commerce realm is likely to have provided some cushion in the to-be-reported quarter. Quarter-to-date, up until Dec 26, 2020, e-commerce sales jumped 49% on a comparable basis. The company’s well-chalked investments toward boosting technological and omni-channel capabilities across platforms such as mobile, websites and distribution centers have been boosting online sales.



However, we cannot ignore the concerns surrounding rising expenses that might have put some pressure on margins. The company has been incurring higher shipping and warehouse expenses across most of its retail divisions, mainly due to higher penetration of online sales.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Genesco this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Genesco currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 but an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

