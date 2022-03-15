Here's How G-III Apparel (GIII) is Poised Before Q4 Earnings

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. GIII is likely to report top and bottom-line growth when it releases fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Mar 17, before market open. The consensus mark for quarterly revenues is pegged at $738.8 million, indicating an increase of 40.4% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s tally.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the fiscal fourth quarter currently stands at 65 cents, which shows growth of about 38% from the year-ago fiscal period’s reported figure. The consensus estimate has decreased a penny in the past 30 days. A glimpse of G-III Apparel’s performance in the trailing four quarters shows that it has an earnings surprise of 173.4%, on average.



For fiscal 2022, the consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $2.76 billion, implying growth of 34% from the last fiscal-year tally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current fiscal year’s earnings stands at $3.72, which shows a sharp rise from 72 cents earned last fiscal year.

Key Factors to Note

G-III Apparel’s quarterly performance is most likely to have been driven by solid gains from digital business and brand strength. Management is focused on driving growth across the digital landscape via investments in internal talent, e-commerce sites and improved logistics capabilities.



Speaking of its portfolio, G-III Apparel is quite optimistic about its five global power brands, including DKNY, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and Karl Lagerfeld Paris. GIII is also benefiting from assortments and products resonating well with consumer demand. Additionally, GIII’s strategic licensing agreements and international business remain positives.



All the aforesaid tailwinds are expected to have boosted G-III Apparel’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. On its last earnings call, management had projected fiscal 2022 net sales of $2.77 billion compared with sales of $2.06 billion recorded last fiscal year. GIII envisioned net income of $180-$190 million and earnings per share of $3.65-$3.75 for fiscal 2022. Management cited that this outlook contemplates the anticipated impact of the ongoing supply-chain conditions, with higher shipping costs and delays in receipt of goods.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for G-III Apparel this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Although G-III Apparel carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present, its Earnings ESP of 0.00% makes surprise prediction difficult.

