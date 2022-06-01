Here's How G-III Apparel (GIII) Is Poised Before Q1 Earnings

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. GIII is likely to report top and bottom-line growth year over year when it releases first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Jun 7, before market open. The consensus mark for quarterly revenues is pegged at $601.4 million, indicating an increase of 15.7% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s tally.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the fiscal first quarter currently stands at 57 cents, which implies growth of 7.6% from the year-ago fiscal period’s reported figure. The consensus estimate has been stable in the past 30 days.



A glimpse of G-III Apparel’s performance in the trailing four quarters shows that it has an earnings surprise of 160.6%, on average.

Key Factors to Note

G-III Apparel’s quarterly performance is most likely to have been driven by solid gains from its digital business and brand strength. Management is focused on enhancing digital growth via investments in internal talent, e-commerce sites and improved logistics capabilities.

GIII is quite optimistic about its five global power brands, including DKNY, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and Karl Lagerfeld Paris. GIII is also benefiting from assortments and products resonating well with consumer demand. Additionally, GIII’s strategic licensing agreements and international business remain positives.



All the aforesaid tailwinds are expected to have boosted G-III Apparel’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. On its last earnings call, management had projected net sales of nearly $600 million for the fiscal first quarter, indicating growth from $519.9 million recorded in the year-earlier fiscal quarter. GIII envisioned adjusted earnings per share of 50-60 cents for the quarter under review.



On the flip side, supply-chain headwinds, higher shipping costs and delays in the receipt of goods might have been headwinds. Increased freight costs are also likely to have remained deterrents.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for G-III Apparel this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

GIII Apparel Group, LTD. Price and EPS Surprise

GIII Apparel Group, LTD. price-eps-surprise | GIII Apparel Group, LTD. Quote

Although G-III Apparel carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present, its Earnings ESP of 0.00%in the combination makes surprise prediction difficult.

Stocks with Favorable Combination

Here are some companies worth considering as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:



WillScot Mobile Mini WSC currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.45% and a Zacks Rank #2. WSC is anticipated to register top-line growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure when it reports second-quarter 2022 results.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $523.3 million, indicating an improvement of 13.5% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Also, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for WillScot Mobile Mini’s bottom line has been stable in the past 30 days at 29 cents per share. The metric reflects growth of 103.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. WSC delivered an earnings beat of 7.4%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



lululemon athletica LULU has an Earnings ESP of +0.28% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. LULU is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has moved 2.1% up to $1.43 per share in the past 30 days, suggesting an increase of 23.3% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported number.



Lululemon’s top line is also expected to rise from the last fiscal year’s quarterly tally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.55 billion, which suggests a rise of 26% from the figure reported in the prior fiscal year’s comparable quarter. LULU delivered an earnings beat of 0.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Vail Resorts MTN has an Earnings ESP of +1.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3. MTN is likely to register a bottom-line increase from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s actuals when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has been stable in the past 30 days at $9.13 per share, suggesting 35.8% growth from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported number.



Vail Resorts’ top line is expected to rise from the prior fiscal year’s quarterly reading. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.15 billion, which suggests a rise of 29.7% from the figure reported in the prior-year fiscal quarter. MTN delivered an earnings beat of 1.6%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

How to Profit from the Hot Electric Vehicle Industry

Global electric car sales in 2021 more than doubled their 2020 numbers. And today, the electric vehicle (EV) technology and very nature of the business is changing quickly. The next push for future technologies is happening now and investors who get in early could see exceptional profits.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.