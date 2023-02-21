Here's How Freshpet (FRPT) Looks Just Ahead of Q4 Earnings

Freshpet, Inc. FRPT is likely to register an increase in the top and the bottom lines when it reports fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 27, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $151 million, indicating a rise of about 30.4% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth quarter is pegged at a loss of 8 cents, which is narrower than the year-earlier quarterly loss of 21 cents a share. The consensus mark has been stable over the past 30 days.



This pet food company has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 88%, on average.

Factors to Note

Freshpet’s top line during the third quarter is likely to have gained from strong product offerings. To boost portfolio strength, the company has engaged in well-chalked innovations. It has been striving to expand fresh and natural ingredients-based pet food products. The company is also likely to have gained from improved distribution and retail availability, backed by enhanced production levels.



Additionally, management is optimistic about the company, backed by robust demand, significant capacity, state-of-the-art facility, logistics, quality and commodity cost management. All the aforesaid tailwinds coupled with pricing and distribution gains are likely to have aided results during the quarter under review.



However, the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter is likely to have been impacted by a tough operating landscape including inflationary pressures. Any deleverage in the selling, general and administrative expenses might have been a drag. The company has been witnessing higher selling, general and administrative costs for a while now.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Freshpet this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Freshpet, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Freshpet, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Freshpet, Inc. Quote

Freshpet has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are three companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle:



The J. M. Smucker Co. SJM has an Earnings ESP of +1.94% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings is pegged at $2.14, calling for an 8.2% decline from the year-ago period figure. SJM has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.5%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus mark for The J. M. Smucker’s top line is pegged at $2.2 billion, suggesting growth of 7.8% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



Dollar Tree DLTR currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.97% and a Zacks Rank of 3. DLTR is likely to register top-line growth from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported figure when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $7.61 billion, suggesting 7.5% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dollar Tree’s earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter is pegged at $2.02 per share, suggesting 0.5% growth from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s tally. The consensus mark has been stable in the past 30 days. DLTR delivered an earnings beat of 9%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



PVH Corp PVH currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.71% and a Zacks Rank of 3. PVH is likely to register a decrease in the bottom line from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has been stable at $1.64 per share over the past 30 days, suggesting 42.3% decline from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported number.



PVH Corp’s top line is expected to fall from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported number. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.34 billion, suggesting a 3.8% decline from the figure reported in the prior-year fiscal quarter. PVH delivered an earnings beat of 22.9%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PVH Corp. (PVH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.