Here's How Fortive (FTV) Is Placed Ahead of Q2 Earnings

Fortive Corporation FTV is scheduled to release second-quarter 2024 results on Jul 24.



Management expects total revenues to be in the range of $1.55-$1.575 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $1.56 billion, suggesting an increase of 2.3% from the prior-year quarter's level.



Non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) is forecasted to be in the range of 90-93 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at 92 cents, indicating an increase of 8.2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.6%, on average. Shares of Fortive have risen 2.1% in the past year compared with the sub-industry’s growth of 7.3%.



Factors to Note

The top-line performance is likely to have benefited from solid customer demand across most geographies and continued strength in software and other recurring revenue businesses. Focus on improving the Fortive Business System to drive innovation is another tailwind.



Frequent product launches and synergies from strategic acquisitions are expected to have aided in its top-line expansion.



Fortive's Intelligent Operating Solutions segment’s performance is likely to have been driven by steady demand, coupled with new logo software and recurring bookings growth. Steady growth at Fluke, owing to customer adoption in key growth verticals, is anticipated to have cushioned segmental revenues.



Momentum in power, food & beverages, and aerospace and defense markets is likely to have driven revenues for the Precision Technologies segment.



The Advanced Healthcare Solutions business is anticipated to have been gaining from recovery in the consumables sector, new logos activity and higher SaaS solutions uptake.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies and Advanced Healthcare Solutions' revenues is pegged at $678 million, $564 million and $320 million, respectively.



Normalizing demand for Tektronix and Sensing Technologies’ solutions is likely to have remained an overhang on the Precision Technologies segment’s performance. Global macro weakness, coupled with a leveraged balance sheet, is an added concern.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Fortive this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Fortive has an Earnings ESP of +0.36% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

