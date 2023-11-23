Here's How Foot Locker (FL) is Placed Ahead of Q3 Earnings

Foot Locker, Inc. FL is expected to have registered a year-over-year decline in its top and bottom lines in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. The company is scheduled to report results on Nov 29, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is currently pegged at $1,966 million, indicating a 9.5% fall from the prior-year fiscal’s quarterly reported figure.



The consensus estimate for quarterly earnings is currently pegged at 23 cents per share, suggesting a significant decrease from earnings of $1.27 per share reported in the year-earlier quarter. The consensus mark has declined 11.5% over the past 30 days.



This athletic shoes and apparel retailer delivered an earnings surprise of 18.2%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Key Factors to Note

Foot Locker’s quarterly performance is likely to have been hurt by a challenging macroeconomic landscape, including inflationary pressures affecting customers’ spending and currency headwinds. In fact, a slowdown in consumer spending is expected to have hurt FL’s top-line performance.

Our estimates for fiscal third-quarter sales for the company’s North America and International segments (comprising EMEA and Asia Pacific) are pegged at $1,364.7 million and $603.9 million, respectively, suggesting year-over-year declines of 9% and 10.3%, respectively.



Although Foot Locker’s expansionary efforts into new markets bode well for its long-term growth, it might have affected its margins and profitability. Also, increased markdowns on higher promotional activity, occupancy deleverage and significant investments to reinforce its digital presence might weigh on the results. We expect a gross margin of 27.7% in the quarter, reflecting a year-over-year decline of 430 basis points.



Given the company’s substantial international operations, foreign-currency woes might have hurt its top line in the third quarter.



Nevertheless, management has been trying to improve performance through operational and financial initiatives. The company is progressing well with its FLX membership program and strategic deals, including partnerships and acquisitions. Also, its cost management actions are likely to have aided its margins amid the inflationary pressure.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Foot Locker this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Foot Locker has an Earnings ESP of -17.37%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



FL carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

