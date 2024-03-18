Here's How Five Below (FIVE) Looks Just Ahead of Q4 Earnings

Five Below, Inc. FIVE is likely to register an increase in the top line when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Mar 20 after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1,350 million, which suggests an improvement of 20.2% from the prior-year reported figure.



Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share has increased by a penny to $3.78. The figure indicates growth of 23.1% from the prior-year quarter.



This extreme-value retailer for tweens, teens and beyond has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.7%, on average. In the last reported quarter, the company’s bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a margin of 13%.

Factors to Consider

Five Below's emphasis on offering current and in-demand products, enhancing supply-chain efficiency, bolstering digital infrastructure and expanding physical store presence positions it for success. Known for its diverse product portfolio, Five Below comfortably adapts to evolving consumer preferences. These attributes, coupled with the pricing strategy, enable the company to cater to demographic shoppers and resonate with value-seeking customers.



We believe the higher penetration of Five Beyond and the e-commerce business, new customer acquisitions, the sales lift from remodels and conversions and selective merchandise price increases to counter inflation are likely to have favorably impacted the company’s sales.



Five Below showcased a stellar performance during the holiday season, underscoring the exceptional ability to connect with consumers looking for affordable and trendy products. This high-growth value retailer posted a stellar 15.6% increase in net sales for the quarter-to-date period from Oct 29, 2023 through Jan 6, 2024.



Need-based categories and the Seasonal offering featuring a value-packed Wow! Assortment resonated well with customers, resulting in a 3.6% increase in comparable sales for the holiday period. We expect fourth-quarter comparable sales to be up 2.8%.

Five Below, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Five Below, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Five Below, Inc. Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Five Below this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.



Five Below has a Zacks Rank #3 but an Earnings ESP of -0.44%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

3 Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are three companies you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



lululemon athletica LULU currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.45% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $5.01 suggests a rise of 13.9% from the year-ago reported number. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



lululemon’s top line is expected to ascend year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $3.19 billion, which calls for an increase of 15% from the prior-year quarter. LULU has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.2%, on average.



General Mills GIS currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.30% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register a bottom-line increase when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2024 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly earnings per share of $1.04 suggests a rise of 7.2% from the year-ago quarter.



General Mills’ top line is expected to decrease year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.95 billion, which indicates a decline of 3.4% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. GIS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.7%, on average.



Guess?, Inc. GES currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.25% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is likely to register a bottom-line decline when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly earnings per share of $1.55 suggests a drop from $1.74 reported in the year-ago quarter.



The top line is expected to increase year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $855.5 million, which indicates an increase of 4.6% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. GES has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 43.1%, on average.



