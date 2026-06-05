Here's How Financial Strength Remains a Key Advantage for QUBT

Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT or “QCi” exited the first quarter of 2026 with a strong balance sheet, providing the company with financial flexibility to carry out its growth strategy. QCi ended the quarter with cash, cash equivalents and investments of about $1.4 billion, demonstrating that the company maintained a substantial liquidity position despite completing the acquisitions of Luminar Semiconductor (“LSI”) and NuCrypt.

QCi’s financial strength is further reflected in its total assets of about $1.6 billion and stockholders' equity of approximately $1.6 billion. Meanwhile, total liabilities accounted for $23.4 million, much lower than the cash level.

The company generated $13.5 million in interest income during the first quarter, highlighting the earnings potential of its sizable cash reserves. QCi also reported a contract backlog of $16 million, providing visibility into future revenue opportunities and supporting the company's growth outlook.

Overall, QCi's substantial cash reserves, strong equity base and healthy backlog position the company to fund organic growth initiatives, pursue strategic acquisitions and invest in manufacturing scale-up efforts without near-term financing concerns. This financial flexibility is a valuable cushion in an industry where research and development costs remain high.

Peer Update

Rigetti RGTI exited the first quarter of 2026 with cash, cash equivalents and short-term available-for-sale investments of $418.2 million. The company ended the quarter with no debt on its balance sheet, underscoring a solid solvency position. This means Rigetti has ample liquidity to fund its operations and roadmap execution without near-term financing pressure.

D-Wave Quantum QBTS exited first-quarter 2026 with cash and cash equivalents of $338.2 million and marketable investment securities were $250.2 million. Operating cash outflow was $45 million in the first quarter, while investing cash outflow included $250.8 million of cash consideration for the Quantum Circuits acquisition. Even after that step-down, the balance sheet supports continued investment in R&D, sales coverage and system installations. Entering 2026, Leap Cloud utilization remained below 50%, providing ample capacity headroom, and allowing additional annealing systems to be deployed within months at modest cost.

QUBT’s Stock Price Performance

Over the past year, QCi’s shares have plunged 5.4%, outperforming the industry’s 11.3% decline.

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QUBT’s Expensive Valuation

QUBT currently trades at a forward 12-month Price-to-Sales (P/S) of 95.27X compared with the industry median of 4.97X.

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QUBT Stock Estimate Trend

In the past 30 days, QCi’s loss per share estimate for 2026 has moved north to 14 cents.

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QUBT currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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