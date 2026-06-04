Here's How Financial Strength Remains a Key Advantage for GMED

Globus Medical GMED maintains a strong balance sheet and liquidity position, providing significant financial flexibility to execute its growth strategy. As of the end of the first quarter of 2026, the company held approximately $560.9 million in cash and $68.9 million in short-term marketable securities.

GMED remains debt-free, preserving its ability to invest in research and development, expand its sales force and enhance manufacturing capacity without relying on external financing. The absence of debt also lowers financial risk and eliminates interest expense obligations, enabling management to direct capital toward higher-return growth initiatives.

The company's liquidity position is also being strengthened through internally generated cash flow. During the first quarter, it generated $202.4 million in operating cash flow, reflecting the strong profitability.

The company had $390 million remaining under its share repurchase authorization as of March 31, 2026, providing additional flexibility to return capital to shareholders while helping offset share dilution.

Globus Medical's debt-free balance sheet, nearly $630 million in highly liquid assets and robust operating cash flow position the company well to execute its growth strategy. These financial strengths could serve as important drivers of future market-share gains and margin expansion.

Peer Update

Zimmer Biomet ZBH ended first-quarter 2026 with cash and cash equivalents of $424.2 million. Debt remained elevated, with total debt of $7.47 billion and net debt of $7.05 billion. The current portion of long-term debt increased to $1.18 billion, reflecting upcoming maturities.

ZBH continued returning capital to shareholders through $250 million of share repurchases during the quarter, a move that may reduce near-term balance-sheet flexibility as the company funds integration efforts and commercial investments. At the end of the first quarter, Zimmer Biomet's debt-to-capital ratio stood at a moderately elevated 37.1%.

Teleflex TFX exited the first quarter of 2026 with cash and cash equivalents of $309.4 million. TFX’s short-term debt was $103 million, much lower than the cash level. However, long-term borrowings in the quarter were $2.51 billion. Teleflex’s debt-to-capital ratio is 45.9% for the first quarter, implying a relatively high leverage profile that could limit financial flexibility.

GMED’s Stock Price Performance

Over the past year, Tempus’ shares have surged 30.7%, outperforming the industry’s 6.5% decline.

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GMED’s Valuation

GMED currently trades at a forward 12-month Price-to-Sales (P/S) of 3.21X compared with the industry median of 4.52X.

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GMED Stock Estimate Trend

In the past 30 days, Tempus AI's EPS estimate for 2026 has moved north to $4.74.

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GMED currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.