Here's How FEMSA Stock is Poised Ahead of Q2 Earnings Release

Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. FMX, or FEMSA, is slated to report second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 28. The company is likely to have witnessed top and bottom-line growth in the quarter under review.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FMX’s second-quarter revenues is pegged at $12.9 billion, indicating growth of 19.3% from the year-ago quarter's reported figure.



The consensus estimate for FMX’s quarterly earnings of 82 cents per share suggests a rise of 95.2% from the year-earlier quarter. The consensus estimate for earnings has moved up 10.9% in the past 30 days.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 41.5%. It has delivered a negative earnings surprise of 17% in the trailing four quarters, on average.

Key Factors to Influence FMX’s Q2 Results

FEMSA’s quarterly results are likely to reflect gains from growth across its business units, backed by effective growth strategies. Its growth strategy is focused on strengthening its convenience-store business, expanding internationally and enhancing its digital capabilities. FMX has been investing in operational improvements and store openings, aiming to build scale and improve profitability.



The company is working to revive traffic and same-store sales growth at OXXO Mexico by improving affordability, enhancing the customer experience and broadening its product offerings. Management is particularly focused on increasing sales of coffee, breakfast items and daily replenishment products while continuing promotional and pricing initiatives to attract consumers.



Through Spin by OXXO, the company is developing an omnichannel ecosystem that combines payments, financial services, loyalty programs and personalized promotions. Its digital wallet, Spin by OXXO, and loyalty platform, Spin Premia, are seeing rapid user growth and rising engagement. These tools are turning OXXO stores into important hubs for financial and digital services, helping FEMSA deepen customer relationships and create new revenue streams.



FMX is on track with its strategy of creating a distribution platform through the expansion of its footprint in the specialized distribution industry. The company’s venture in the specialized distribution industry is linked with its plan of investing in adjacent businesses, leveraging capabilities across markets and providing an opportunity for growth. FEMSA is making significant progress in digital transformation. Such efforts are expected to have contributed to its top-line performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. Price and EPS Surprise

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. price-eps-surprise | Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. Quote

FMX’s Earnings Whispers

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for FEMSA this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chance of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



FEMSA has an Earnings ESP of +37.42% and a Zacks Rank of 1.

Price Performance & Valuation

The recent market movements show that FEMSA’s shares have risen 21.9% in the past six months compared with the industry's growth of 6.1%.



From the valuation standpoint, FEMSA is trading at a forward 12-month P/E multiple of 22.65X, exceeding the industry’s average of 19.05X.

Other Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are a few more companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Newell Brands Inc. NWL has an Earnings ESP of +5.36% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



NWL is likely to register a bottom-line decline when it releases first-quarter 2026 results. The consensus estimate for Newell Brands’ quarterly earnings currently stands at 19 cents per share, down 20.8% from the year-ago quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at about $2 billion, implying a rise of 1.7% from the year-ago quarter. NWL has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 9.7%.



Darling Ingredients Inc. DAR currently has an Earnings ESP of +17.65% and a Zacks Rank of 3. DAR is anticipated to register bottom and top-line growth when it reports second-quarter 2026 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Darling Ingredients’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.7 billion, indicating growth of 17.5% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for Darling Ingredients’ earnings is pegged at $1.28 per share, significantly up from nine cents reported in the year-ago quarter. DAR delivered an earnings surprise of 16.1% in the trailing four quarters, on average.



Monster Beverage Corporation MNST currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.45% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register bottom and top-line growth when it reports second-quarter 2026 numbers.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.42 billion, indicating an increase of 14.6% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. The consensus estimate for MNST’s quarterly earnings of 59 cents per share implies a rise of 13.5% from the year-ago quarter’s level. MNST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.6%, on average.

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Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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